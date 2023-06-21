The best models for every figure type!

Summer has finally officially arrived! And what does that mean? It’s shorts, skirts and dresses time again! Chic, practical and super comfortable – shorts become our most loyal everyday companions in the summer months and should not be missing in any wardrobe. After all, the trend pieces can be wonderfully combined for any occasion and always look great. But we women are never satisfied with our bodies and would rather hide one or the other problem area. Are you standing in the store again in despair and asking yourself the eternal question “Which shorts fit my figure”? Well, we found the answer for you! Whether you have thick thighs, a small stomach, a flat bottom, for small or large women – here are the most beautiful shorts for every figure type!

Which shorts suit my figure: styling tips for every body type

Let’s get one thing straight first – every body is beautiful in its own way and we shouldn’t be dictated to what we can and can’t wear. It doesn’t matter whether you’re 30 or 50 years old, with thick thighs or a small tummy – always wear what you feel like wearing and what characterizes your character. You already know which shoes go with shorts. Discover the most beautiful shorts for your body type below.

Androgynous Figure

Do you have a flat buttocks, hardly any waist and slim legs? Then you have the so-called H-figure. The androgynous type is characterized by a straight figure and women often have the problem that they look masculine and not feminine in their outfits. What shorts go with this character? The magic word is: magic curves! To make the hips appear a little rounder and to achieve a feminine silhouette, it is best to wear shorts in light colors and playful prints. Think pink, sky blue, yellow, etc. Patterns such as large flowers or polka dots make our figure appear more feminine. The same applies to shorts with ruffles, lace and flounces, which are all the rage right now anyway. Add an airy shirt blouse, chic trendy sandals and you are perfectly dressed!

Which shorts for a small stomach

The stomach is one of the biggest problem areas for most women, which we would like to make disappear immediately. Would you also like to hide your little tummy through your clothes? No problem! High-waist shorts have become an integral part of our wardrobes and conjure up a slim waist in no time at all. The high waistband puts the focus on the narrowest part of the body, while the tummy is skilfully hidden. Short trousers in dark, muted colors also reinforce the slim effect and make us look thinner. For a colorful accent, combine them with brightly colored tops and tuck them loosely into the waistband.

Short pants with a flat butt

Are you dreaming of a round, firm bottom and no matter how hard you train for it, nothing happens? With our outfits we can not only conceal problem areas, but also create small optical illusions. So which shorts for a flat butt? To create the illusion of a rounder buttocks, opt for loosely cut models with colorful patterns. Light-dark contrasts also visually ensure feminine curves and are a great choice for your figure type. Shorts with patch pockets on the buttocks cheat optically more volume and make our buttocks appear bigger.

What pants with wide hips?

Thanks to Kim Kardashian, wide hips may be trendy, but not every woman feels comfortable with them. To hide wide hips, go for loose-fitting, high-waisted shorts. High-waist pants conjure up a slim waist and make our curves appear more feminine. Skorts as a fashion trend in summer 2023 are also great for your figure type and skilfully conceal the round hips.

When it comes to colors, keep it more reserved and prefer monochrome models – too many patterns and prints are also bulky, and that’s exactly what we want to prevent.

Shorts for thick thighs

If you have thicker thighs and strong legs, choose slightly longer, loose-fitting shorts with a high waistband. It is important that the pants do not ride up and feel comfortable.

To achieve a beautiful, feminine silhouette, combine the shorts with slim-fitting tops that you loosely tuck into the waistband at the front or side. And if you want to look even slimmer, you can combine the pants with sandals with a small heel.

Shorts for small women

Are you a bit petite and would like to visually stretch your legs? Then you are in good hands with shorter cut shorts! Whether it’s cut-off denim shorts, made of linen or shorter high-waist pants – the selection is really huge and the models make us look taller and slimmer.

However, loose-fitting trousers would not be a good choice, as they could quickly make you look lost. Keep in mind, however, that pants that are too short can quickly look cheap, so finding the right balance is important. High heels and sandals also visually stretch the figure and look really great with shorts.

Short pants for long legs

What shorts suit your figure if you have long legs? Feel free to count yourself lucky because everything suits you perfectly! Whether it’s high-waist pants, denim shorts, linen pants or skorts – the sky’s the limit! Cycling shorts that emphasize the legs also look really great and are perfect for a sporty, casual summer outfit for the holidays.