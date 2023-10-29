The Best Physical Activities for Quick Weight Loss: Expert Recommendations

Don’t know what workout to do to lose weight quickly? Here are the best physical activities that experts recommend.

When starting a weight loss journey, the desire to see immediate results is constant and common. Indicatively, to stimulate weight loss and long-term maintenance, in addition to eating following a low-calorie diet, it would be advisable to carry out a minimum of 150-250 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week.

Nutrition and physical activity is the formula for success in weight loss and the only way to allow us to maintain the results achieved in the long term. But what are the best physical exercises that help the body lose weight more easily? Furthermore, each physical exercise must be adapted to a specific body type and it is essential to find the most suitable training for your body type.

The best physical activities for losing weight

Losing weight is a journey that requires consistency and commitment every day. The best results are achieved with a positive propensity towards nutrition and sporting activity, without being in a hurry to see immediate changes. It is very important to choose a physical activity that increases serotonin levels and that suits the individual’s constitution.

Walking is one of the best ways to lose weight and maintain results in the long term. It is suitable for those who have never carried out particular physical activities and do not need equipment. Furthermore, it is an activity that does not negatively affect the joints. As a rough guide, it is estimated that a 70 kg person burns approximately 167 calories every 30 minutes of walking.

Jogging or running are two great ways to lose weight. Even though these two sports seem similar, the key difference is the pace. A 70kg person burns up to 298 calories every 30 minutes of jogging at a pace of 8 km/h. Additionally, several studies have found that jogging and running can help burn harmful visceral fat, which is linked to various chronic diseases.

If you love days outdoors on a bike, you can turn this passion of yours into a real workout to do every week. It is estimated that a 70 kg person burns approximately 260 calories for every 30 minutes of riding an exercise bike at a moderate pace and 298 calories every 30 minutes. If you love cardio training, you can try HIIT physical activity for 10-30 minutes to burn 25-30% more calories per minute.

Remember, consistency and finding an activity that you enjoy are key to successful weight loss. So get moving, choose the right activity for you, and start seeing the results you desire!

