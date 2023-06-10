The best plants for dry soil!

With their filigree blossoms in cheerful colors, they brighten up the garden, balcony and terrace: the summer flowers. Our favorites this year are not only easy to care for, they also need little water and can easily withstand heat and drought. We list the 10 most beautiful container plants for dry soil.

Which summer flowers need little water? Plants for sunny locations and dry soil

Hot weather equals wilted flowers? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! The next summer flowers also thrive in drought and heat and can cope with small amounts of water. They are the perfect plants for tubs and balcony boxes, where the water evaporates faster anyway and the soil dries up. But if you want to save water in the garden, then you can create a flower bed with the next perennials.

Drought-resistant perpetual bloomer for window boxes: Angelonia

Botanical name: Angelonia angustifolia

Location: full sun, shady

Boden: permeable, pH value between 5.5 – 6.2

heyday: May – October

This tropical beauty blooms relentlessly from spring through fall. Angelonia, also called angel face in this country, prefers a sunny location, but can also thrive in semi-shade – but remains low and forms fewer flowers. It is perfect for patio planters or window boxes. The angel face has a low water requirement – the perennial is poured from below and the soil should dry slightly before the next watering.

Plants for dry soil: The Rudbeckia

Botanical name: Rudbeckia Hirta

Location: full sun, shady

Boden: sandy, pH below 6.8

heyday: June – September

Very easy to care for and fairly undemanding, the Rudbeckia brightens up the garden, balcony and terrace with its yellow flowers. The beautiful plant prefers dry soil with a high proportion of sand. Good drainage is an absolute must, because the flower does not tolerate waterlogging. The Rudbeckia are very robust, disease-resistant and are rarely attacked by pests. They are not interesting for garden animals and deer, but their seeds provide food for numerous species of birds.

California poppy – flowering container plant for sunny locations

Botanical name: Eschscholzia californica

Location: sunny

Boden: sandy, pH 6.8 to 8

heyday: July – September

The California poppy is the perfect flower for anyone wanting a low-maintenance container garden. It does best in poor, sandy soil and blooms profusely in full sun. The poppy provides food for numerous insects in summer. It is poured from below and very slowly with lukewarm water.

Botanical name: Delosperma cooperi

Location: full sun

Boden: sandy, stony, humus-poor

heyday: June – August

The ice plant is a very special beauty: its flowers only open at midday from June to August. And the wait is worth it, because the ice plant shines in all possible colors. The plant has a cushion-forming growth and is therefore ideal for the balcony box.

Plants for full sun that need little water: blanket flower

Botanical name: Gaillardia pretty

Location: full sun

Boden: sandy, stony, low in humus, pH between 6.1 and 6.5

heyday: July – October

The blanket flower is an easy-care perpetual bloomer whose flowers look like daisies. The blanket flower needs little water, a humus-rich soil and gets along almost without care. They are also perfect cut flowers and are also suitable as grave plants.

Summer flowers that need little water: plants for shade

Dry places in the garden or a rain-protected corner on the balcony – the next summer flowers bloom and grow in the shade and can cope with small amounts of water.

Shade flowers that do well outdoors: Hellebore

Botanical name: Helleborus foetidus

Location: penumbra and shadow

Boden: sandy, stony, low in humus, pH between 6.1 and 6.5

heyday: July – October

Hellebore is a beautiful, evergreen plant with delicate flowers that are snow-white, creamy, yellow, green, red, or purple in color, depending on the variety. All parts of the plant are poisonous and therefore of no interest to wild rabbits and deer.

Plants for shady areas: Fragrant carnations

Botanical name: Dianthus Plumarius

Location: sunny to semi-shady

Boden: sandy, stony, low in humus, pH between 6 and 7.2

heyday: May – August

The scented carnations bloom for months and are low, evergreen and very easy to care for plants. In the garden center you can find a wide range of varieties and colors. But most have one thing in common – they form dense cushions and are great for shady areas, which they brighten up with their pink, rose or snow-white flowers.

Shade flowers with low water requirements: compact buddleia varieties

Botanical name: Buddleja davidii

Location: semi-shady

Boden: permeable, rich in humus, pH in the alkaline range

heyday: June – September

The compact variant of the summer lilac blooms tirelessly from June to autumn. The lilac thrives in partial shade as well as in full sun and needs little water. Heat and drought tolerant, this plant is the perfect addition to the container garden.