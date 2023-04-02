A small tummy, large bust, strong thighs, etc. – there is hardly a woman who is 100% satisfied with her body. While self-acceptance is extremely important, we all have our little problem areas that we would like to cover up. Do you feel dissatisfied with your thick calves? Then you are not alone! But that is by no means a reason to always wear long dresses. Would you like to know what clothing would be ideal for you with thick calves? Then you are right with us! We looked around for you and put together the best styling tips on how to conceal your strong calves! Have fun reading and styling!

What clothes for thick calves?

Before we delve deeper into the topic of clothing for thick calves, we want to make one thing clear. We should all accept ourselves as we are and it is important to feel comfortable in our outfits. Every woman can and should wear what she feels like wearing. So consider our article more as a guide and not as rules that you should definitely follow.

The right jeans for strong calves

When it comes to the right clothing for thick calves, choosing the right pair of pants is perhaps the most important thing to consider. You should remember the following rule – the wider the trouser leg, the easier it is to conceal strong calves. You should avoid wearing skinny jeans that are too tight, because they also emphasize the calves. And that’s exactly what we want to avoid, right?

But no problem – skinny jeans are no longer trendy anyway. Jeans models such as straight leg jeans, bootcut jeans or boyfriend jeans, on the other hand, are very popular and feel much more comfortable. Flared jeans from the 70s are also making a big comeback and are a great choice for clothing with large calves. In order to increase the slimming effect and make your legs appear longer, wear pumps or high heels.

These pants hide thick calves

What clothes for thick calves if you prefer to wear trousers? The same applies here – always rely on models with a wider cut. For example, Marlene pants and culottes are an absolute must for spring and optically stretch the body. The trendy pants are pretty loose and ensure a high level of comfort. In order to conceal strong calves, it is better to wear trousers in darker shades such as black, brown or dark blue. Strong nuances or patterns put the focus on the legs, which also draws attention to the calves.

Avoid midi-length skirts and dresses

Unfortunately we have to disappoint you now. Dresses and skirts in midi length are very trendy, but unfortunately not a suitable choice for clothing with thick calves. The reason for this is that the hem of most models ends right at the calves and thus draws full attention to them. Dresses and skirts that hit above, at, or just below the knee are a much better alternative and look just as adorable. And while we’re on the topic of skirts and dresses, wearing dark tights is another styling trick to camouflage thick calves.

A-line dresses and skirts as clothing for thick calves

Contrary to popular belief, voluminous A-line dresses and skirts are a great way to make thick calves look smaller. The wider the hem, the slimmer and longer your legs will appear. The asymmetrical silhouette also provides a playful touch and skillfully directs the focus away from the calves. On the other hand, you should avoid tight pencil skirts.

Cover thick calves with wrap dresses

Chic, romantic and a real eye-catcher – wrap dresses have gained a permanent place in our hearts and wardrobes. How good that they are also suitable as clothing for thick calves. Wrap dresses that are shorter at the front and longer at the back are particularly advantageous.

With maxi dresses you are always right

If you have thick calves, do you want to hide them completely with your clothes? Then you are in good hands with maxi dresses! Whether monochromatic, with patterns or maxi dresses for women over 50 – long dresses are among the most important must-haves in spring 2023 and ensure a relaxed, romantic look. In order to optically stretch the silhouette and make your legs look slimmer, wear them with wedge heels, which are celebrated as one of the biggest shoe trends in spring anyway.

Which shoes for thick calves?

In addition to choosing the right clothing for thick calves, choosing the right shoes also plays an important role. Unfortunately, flat shoes and sandals would not be suitable for you. High heels or pumps, on the other hand, conjure up slender legs in no time at all and are ideal for concealing thick calves. You shouldn’t underestimate the right heel either – thin stiletto heels look unflattering in contrast to thicker legs and also add bulk. And what about boots with thick calves? Believe it or not, you are literally spoiled for choice. Whether chic cowboy boots, overknee boots or knee-high boots with a wide shaft – the selection is huge and the shoes are perfect for concealing strong calves in no time at all.