The best tips for getting a healthy tan!

Lying in the sun, relaxing and enjoying refreshing cocktails – we love summer! Our summer outfits look even better with a shimmering summer complexion and every woman wants a shimmering, beautiful tan. But we would rather do without a painful sunburn, right? And that’s exactly what today’s article is about. So that you can shine in your full splendor and get a healthy tan, we have put together the best tips for you on how to tan properly in the sun. So read on and enjoy the summer days!

Proper tanning in the sun: tips for a healthy summer complexion

As soon as summer arrives we all want to get a quick tan and a shimmery summer complexion always looks great. However, according to surveys, more than 40% of Germans experience sunburn and we (hopefully) don’t have to explain to you that this is dangerous. The summer complexion is actually a natural protective mechanism of our skin against the blazing sun. The strong UVA and UVB rays stimulate melanin production in the body and melanin is the pigment that gives us that tan. Since the body can only produce a certain amount of melanin, prolonged and careless sunbathing can lead to sunburn. Light-skinned people get sunburned faster than dark-skinned people. And to prevent this and protect your skin, below we explain how to tan properly.

Apply sunscreen

Staying out in the sun for too long without sunscreen will only give you a sunburn and when that happens it’s all downhill from there. Unfortunately, the myth that sunscreens with a high sun protection factor doom us to eternal pallor is still very stubborn. But that’s just wrong! Sunscreens actually keep the sun’s rays away from the skin and help our body build its own protection. To properly tan and maintain a beautiful complexion, apply sunscreen with SPF-30 at least 30 minutes before bathing. The recommended amount for an average adult is around 30 grams. To get a good tan, spread the sunscreen over the skin without massaging it. It is also very important that you apply cream about every 2 hours and regularly after bathing and don’t forget areas such as noses, ears and feet.

Calculate sun protection factor

Everyone reacts differently to the sun and the skin’s own protection time varies depending on the skin type. The self-protection time indicates how long we can remain unprotected in the sun. Lighter skin types usually have a lower self-protection time than darker skin types and therefore need stronger sun protection. It is therefore important to calculate the sun protection factor correctly. The easiest way to do this is with the following formula: the desired time in the sun in minutes divided by the self-protection time equal to SPF. Let’s say you have fair skin and want to spend 200 minutes in the sun. Then you should use a sunscreen with SPF 20 (200/10 = 20) – provided you apply sunscreen regularly.

Take your time

If you really want to tan in the sun, you should first get used to the sun’s rays. To avoid sunburn and get a healthy tan, it’s best to start with 15-20 minutes in the sun the first time you bathe. Even longer walks in spring slowly prepare the skin for the sun’s rays. Then gradually increase the time and observe how your skin reacts to the sun. If skin begins to feel tight or sensitive to touch, seek shade immediately.

Change position regularly

To get an even tan, also remember to change positions regularly. About 10 to 15 minutes is considered optimal. Start lying on your back with your legs and arms outstretched, and then lie down on your stomach. Slightly spread your legs so that the sun’s rays can also reach the inside.

If you want a healthy tan, you should avoid the midday heat. The sun is at its strongest between 12pm and 3pm and this is when most skin damage occurs. But that doesn’t mean you should go straight home. It might sound a little contradictory, but it’s advisable to go into the shade in between. This gives your skin and body a little break and protects you from the strong radiation. Since the sand reflects the sun’s rays, you can get a tan in the shade without getting sunburnt.

Use oils with naturally occurring sun protection factor

While these should not replace regular sunscreen, certain oils can be used for added protection. Oils such as carrot, avocado and coconut oil have a natural sun protection factor and also ensure that the skin does not dry out and makes it nice and supple.

Drink plenty of water

When we sunbathe and sweat, our body loses a lot of moisture. In order to tan properly, it is very important that you drink a lot. Up to 3-4 liters of water can be calm. Green tea without additives also tastes super refreshing in the heat and the polyphenols it contains prevent skin damage.