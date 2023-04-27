The best tips for lush flowering

Geraniums are very easy to grow and they can be grown both as pot plants and in garden beds. They provide a pop of color and fragrance all summer long, making them a longtime gardener favourite. Learn all about caring for geraniums at home and what to do to ensure lush blooms.

Geranium care: how to care for it properly to enjoy a lush bloom?

This popular plant is actually not a true geranium, but a pelargonium that blooms in many gardens and in window boxes on windowsills, balconies and terraces. She looks spectacular when grown with the right plant partners. There are over 200 varieties of geraniums, but the care for them is always the same.

Simple care tips for a gorgeous geranium

The geraniums are so easy to care for and grow that even novice gardeners will be successful. Just follow these care tips and enjoy lush flowering.

Pots: These plants do well in containers of all shapes and sizes, as long as they have drainage holes.

These plants do well in containers of all shapes and sizes, as long as they have drainage holes. Earth: These plants are meant to be grown in well-drained potting soil. If you’re growing them outdoors, they also need moist, well-drained soil.

Water: Allow the soil to dry a little between waterings, and then water the plant thoroughly. It demands lots of water in the summer and a lot less in the winter, but never let the roots dry out completely during the cold months. Water the plants from below to keep the water off the leaves and protect them from disease. If your geraniums are planted in pots or window boxes, you should water them regularly. The drainage holes help prevent root rot. Never let your geraniums dry out completely.

Licht: Place your geraniums in a spot that gets at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight.

Place your geraniums in a spot that gets at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight. Fertilize: Geraniums are heavy feeders and should be fertilized every few weeks in spring and summer. Use a balanced fertilizer until the end of summer.

How to propagate geraniums?

Geraniums are easy to propagate from cuttings in spring, late summer or early fall. Best when there is a lull in bloom. Once the new shoots are healthy and strong, use sharp scissors to cut the cuttings. Remove all but the top two leaves and plant the cuttings about 1/2 inch deep in warm, moist potting soil or compost. Water them thoroughly and place them in a bright spot, but avoiding direct sunlight. They can be placed outside in the spring after the danger of frost has passed.

Don’t forget to label the containers if you’ve planted cuttings of many different strains.

Ensure a lush bloom

To encourage your geraniums to bloom and enjoy them all summer, get rid of faded flowers by removing the entire flower stalk, up to where it meets the main stalk.

To keep your plant lush, cut 1cm off the end of each stem. This will give the plant two new stems and produce a fuller appearance and more buds.

Geraniums do best when they are somewhat root bound. So you should only repot them when necessary, using a container that is just one size larger.

Geranium care: when can geraniums go outside?

Resume your normal watering schedule in spring and place your geraniums outside for a few hours each day. You should harden them off for about a week by placing them in a partially shaded spot so that the leaves slowly acclimate to the sun without burning. But make sure that there are no cold drafts, as this can be harmful to the plant.

When warm weather returns and the threat of frost has passed (around mid-May), move the plants outside and transplant them into pots or beds, as desired. They need cool temperatures to start budding, but night temperatures are said to be above 10°C.

Common pests and diseases

Geraniums are very hardy plants and most insects and pests avoid them, but some problems might arise.

Should you notice a spider mite infestation, separate the infested geraniums from the rest of your plants and treat them with neem oil.

Aphids are a bigger problem as they can spread very quickly. It is best to use natural means to combat them by spraying the whole plant, especially under the leaves and the soil.

If you see brown spots on the back of the leaves of your geraniums, this is edema, a physiological disease caused by irregular watering.

Botrytis, also known as gray mold, is a disease in which the damaged leaves and flowers begin to rot. Use a fungicide to control and remove any damaged parts of the plant.