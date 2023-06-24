The best tips for proper care

Lederhosen are not only a traditional item of clothing for the Oktoberfest, but also a fashionable addition to any wardrobe. They can last a lifetime if you know how to properly care for them at home. In this article, you will learn how to clean your leather pants while doing as little damage as possible.

Cleaning leather pants: tips for removing stains and odors

Leather is one of the most timeless fabrics that never goes out of style. Lederhosen come in countless designs, colors and styles. To keep your Lederhosen nice and fresh, you should be careful when cleaning them. We have summarized the most important tips for caring for lederhosen to offer you the best knowledge.

Pay attention to the washing label

The most important step before you start cleaning your leather pants is to check the washing label. If you cut it off, check the manufacturer’s website for information.

If the label says the piece is not washable, be sure to follow it. Or you can wash a small inconspicuous area first to ensure the pants don’t get ruined.

Remove stains before washing

Before you wash your leather trousers, you should remove all stains so that they do not spread. Note that stubborn stains may require multiple treatments.

oil stains: Oil-based stains can be difficult to remove. Lay the pants on a towel and sprinkle the stain with a teaspoon of cornstarch. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight, then gently wipe off with a clean damp cloth.

ink stains: Ink is difficult to remove from any material, including leather. First, soak a cotton swab in rubbing alcohol and gently dab the stain in circular motions. Wipe the area with a damp cloth and let it dry completely. Repeat the process if the ink stain has not disappeared.

blood stains: It is very important to remove the blood stains from the leather pants before they dry. First, blot the stain with a clean cloth to remove as much as possible, but don’t wipe it to prevent it from getting bigger. Hydrogen peroxide is very effective against blood stains, but you should test it on an inconspicuous area on the inside of your pants first. Then blot the stain with a paper towel soaked in hydrogen peroxide. Once the blood stain starts bubbling up, wipe it off with a dry paper towel. Then wipe them again with a damp paper towel and then dry them.

Can you wash leather pants in the washing machine?

If the garment label states that it is machine washable, you can wash your leather pants with cold water and a mild detergent on a gentle cycle. But be aware that indiscriminate washing can cause the leather pants to shrink, dry out and crack. Therefore, set the spin speed to the lowest level and turn the pants inside out before putting them in the washing machine. You can also use a laundry bag to avoid any damage.

Wash the lederhosen by hand

Hand washing can be a hassle, but this is the gentle way to clean your leather pants. Just fill the sink or bathtub with lukewarm water and add some baby soap. Put the pants in the water and gently move them. Let them soak in the soap solution for 10 minutes.

Rinse the garment with clean water and gently squeeze, avoiding stretching. Lay the pants flat on a clean towel and dry ideally at room temperature.

Cleaning leather pants: removing odors

Leather can absorb strong odors such as cigarette smoke, the smell of food, sweat or mold. To remove these odors from your leather pants, you can try the following methods.

Fill a small spray bottle with equal parts white vinegar and water and add some lemon juice. Lightly spray the inside and outside of the leather pants. Do not wet the pants, just lightly spray them with the solution. Then hang them to air dry and then condition them with a leather balm. You can also use cheap vodka for this. Place the lederhosen in a sealed plastic bag or pillowcase and dust thoroughly with baking soda. Let them sit overnight, then gently brush off the baking soda.