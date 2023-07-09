The best tricks against mosquitoes in the apartment!

Summer is the most beautiful season for many of us, but with the great weather, annoying mosquitoes keep coming back every year. And when they make themselves comfortable in the bedroom and cause sleepless nights, then we ask ourselves the question “how can we get rid of mosquitoes in the room”?

Grilling in the garden, relaxing on the balcony and swimming in the lake – we love summer! But if it weren’t for the nasty mosquitoes that disturb our little idyll. Do you know that too – you are lying comfortably in bed, about to fall asleep and then you hear this annoying buzzing. Then we get out of bed, turn on the light and suddenly there is no sign of the mosquitoes. Pretty annoying, right? Especially in the bedroom, the nasty insects become a real nuisance and put sleep a long way off. So how can we get rid of mosquitoes in the room? What smells can mosquitoes hate?

Why do we have mosquitoes in the room?

We all know that we have to protect ourselves from mosquitoes outdoors. But have you ever wondered why you have those nasty insects in your room too? Well, if it gets really warm outside during the day, they would heat up very quickly, so they’ll look for a shady place to hide. And when they become active in the evening, we often wake up with itchy mosquito bites.

How to get rid of mosquitoes in the room? These tricks really help

Luckily, if you don’t want to use chemicals, there are a few effective tricks to get rid of mosquitoes in the room so you can sleep peacefully again.

The t-shirt trick against mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are most attracted to the smell of sweat and carbon dioxide (part of our breath). Certain chemical fragrances in perfumes also attract the insects. And here’s a little trick on how to find and drive away mosquitoes in the room. Instead of tossing that sweaty t-shirt in the hamper, place it in a corner of the room as a kind of “mosquito bait.” And once the mosquitoes come out of hiding, you can just catch them in a jar and take them outside. But for this method to work, you shouldn’t smell too much of sweat, either yourself or other clothes in the room.

Install mosquito screens

Do you love sleeping with the windows open at night? So that you don’t have to deal with mosquitoes in the room at all, it is best to attach an insect screen. Attaching is super easy and the grilles can be attached to the window frame very quickly with self-adhesive strips. This not only keeps mosquitoes away, but also flies and other insects.

Plants against mosquitoes in the room

Indoor plants not only have a positive effect on the air quality in the room, but are also an excellent way to get rid of mosquitoes in the room. Certain types of plants keep the small insects at bay and are therefore a great, natural insect repellent. Lavender, basil and catnip, for example, are particularly popular for mosquito repellent. Citronella is also a great plant that smells good and drives mosquitoes out of the apartment.

Essential oils against mosquitoes in the room

Not only plants, but also essential oils can help against mosquitoes in the room. The principle is actually the same – the insects can’t stand certain smells and then just stay away. Essential oils from eucalyptus, lemongrass, lavender, rosemary and peppermint work best. To diffuse the fragrance, add a few drops of your choice of essential oil to your diffuser or small bowl. Alternatively, you could soak a small cotton cloth in the oil and hang it on the door or window. And another advantage – applied to the skin, essential oils act as a natural protection against mosquitoes. But be careful – to prevent skin irritation, you should dilute the oil with water beforehand.

Take a shower in the evening

As already mentioned, mosquitoes are strongly attracted by the smell of sweat. Above all, the ammonia contained in sweat as well as the lactic and butyric acid have a very attractive effect on the small insects. In order to keep mosquitoes away from the room, we would recommend that you take a shower in the evening before going to bed. Do not use overly perfumed shower gels. A shower not only keeps mosquitoes away, but also feels very comfortable in the summer heat and ensures a better night’s sleep. And another little tip – so that you don’t sweat in the evening, take a shower with cold water at the end.

Make your own mosquito trap

A homemade mosquito trap can also help to drive mosquitoes out of the apartment. Apparently, the small insects find sugary drinks such as cola or lemonade particularly appetizing and we will take advantage of that. Simply mix about 100 ml of a sugary drink of your choice with a few drops of washing-up liquid in a bowl and place it in the corner of the room.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

