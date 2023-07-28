The Best Types of Bresaola: Which One Contains the Least Calories?

Eating Cured Meats and Sausages Every Day is Not the Healthiest Choice, But Bresaola Offers a Lighter Alternative

Eating cured meats and sausages every day or frequently may not be entirely healthy due to their high fat and salt content. It is important to reduce their consumption in order to preserve our health. Consulting a nutritionist for advice on this matter is highly recommended. However, there are some lighter alternatives to traditional cured meats, such as bresaola. Let’s find out which type contains the fewest calories.

Among the various types of bresaola available on the market, the most well-known and consumed is the Valtellina PGI bresaola. It is a piece of seasoned beef, not cooked, with a reddish color, some veins on the fat part, and a darker edge on the lean part. This bresaola is characterized by the PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) brand, ensuring its quality and origin.

Another type of bresaola is made from pork and is also known as lonzino. It is produced using the dorsal part of the pig, which is the loin. The good news is that it contains no carbohydrates and has a fat content of only 4%. It is delicious when marinated with lemon juice, oil, and a little parsley. It can also be accompanied by various types of cheeses.

Horse bresaola is a great source of iron, as well as vitamins B and PP. It is soft and thin, making it perfect for those who are active or want to stay in shape. It contains very little sodium and is great for a healthy aperitif or as an accompaniment to cheeses, such as goat cheese and stracchino.

For those looking for a lean option, turkey bresaola is an excellent choice. It has an orange or pink color because it is made from turkey breast. It is rich in protein and has very little fat and sodium. Sometimes it is seasoned with spices, giving it a slightly spicy taste.

If you want to stay fit and avoid consuming too many calories, the horse and beef bresaola are the best options for you. They have the smallest amount of calories compared to other types of bresaola.

Bresaola can be paired with various foods, such as cheeses, to create delicious dishes. For example, you can make rolls with bresaola, rocket, cheese, and walnuts, or prepare a tasty carpaccio, pizza, or pasta with strips of bresaola to enhance the flavor. Risotto lovers can enjoy a delicious bresaola risotto. There are numerous recipes available on the internet to follow or take inspiration from. You can also experiment with your own recipes based on your personal preferences and the ingredients you have at home.

In conclusion, while it is important to reduce the consumption of cured meats and sausages due to their high fat and salt content, bresaola offers a lighter alternative. With its lower calorie content and various delicious recipes, bresaola can be enjoyed as a healthier option. Remember to consult with a nutritionist for personalized advice on incorporating bresaola into your diet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

