The Best University in South America to Study Medicine According to QS World University Ranking 2023

In the academic scenario of South America, a university emerges as the undisputed leader for those who aspire to study Medicine, according to the prestigious QS World University Ranking 2023. With an outstanding score of 78%, this institution is positioned 51st worldwide. And that institution is none other than the University of São Paulo in Brazil.

The University of São Paulo has been highlighted as the best institution to study Medicine in South America and Latin America according to the QS World University Ranking 2023. The study center was founded in 1934 and is the largest university in Brazil and Latin America, with 54 research units, 70 libraries, 4 hospitals, and 2 veterinary clinics on 8 campuses.

Tuition is free for local students, but foreigners must pay around US$1,000 per semester. The Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of São Paulo offers majors such as Food Sciences, Nursing, Medicine, Nutrition, and Psychology.

In addition to the University of São Paulo, the QS World University Ranking 2023 also identified several other top-performing universities in Peru. These include the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, and the Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia, among others.

In terms of the best-paying careers in Peru, the Statistics field has emerged as the top choice, with an average income of S/3,403. Medicine and Systems and Computing Engineering also offer lucrative earning potential in the Peruvian job market.

On the other hand, according to the “Ponte en Carrera” website of the Ministry of Education, there are certain careers in Peru considered the worst paid in the labor market. These include Veterinary, Administration of Tourist Services, Hotels and Gastronomy, Primary Education, Zootechnics, and others.

As students consider their future academic and career paths, these rankings and earnings insights offer valuable information to aid in decision-making.

