The Best University to Study Medicine in Latin America: The University of São Paulo

The University of São Paulo in Brazil has been ranked as the top university in Latin America and the Caribbean according to the 2023 QS World University Rankings. The university, which was founded in 1934, is the largest in the region and is particularly renowned for its Faculty of Medicine.

According to the rankings, the University of São Paulo’s Faculty of Medicine has been rated at 78% and is placed at 51st in the world. The institution has a total of 54 research units, 70 libraries, 4 hospitals, and 2 veterinary clinics spread across its 8 campuses.

In addition to Medicine, the University of São Paulo offers a range of health science majors including Food Sciences, Nursing, Nutrition, and Psychology. The university provides free tuition to its students, although international students are required to pay approximately US$1,000 per semester for courses and language instruction in Portuguese.

The University’s 2024 calendar has also been shared, which includes information on the campus’ three main medical faculties.

In the QS World University Rankings for Latin America and the Caribbean, the University of São Paulo has surpassed the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, which has previously held the top position. Brazil also has a total of 4 universities in the top 10 of the ranking, outperforming Mexico and Chile, which have two representatives each. This achievement highlights the country’s strong presence in the field of higher education.

