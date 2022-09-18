You’ve probably heard of pelvic floor and the execution of the Kegel exercises in the same sentence more than once. This is no coincidence, considering that this group of muscles and connective tissue plays a vital role in supporting the core.

While there is a tendency to associate the pelvic floor with women, as complaints are more prevalent in this gender, it is equally important that the pelvic floor be associated with women. men keep the pelvic floor strong. From stabilizing the pelvis, to preventing pelvic organ prolapse, to fecal incontinence, and even loss of bladder control, the pelvic floor has many crucial functions.

This muscle group also plays a vital role on sexual function in both genders, but as far as women are concerned a strong pelvic floor can help during the labor and the recovery from pregnancy.

Why it is important to strengthen the pelvic floor

The pelvic floor can weaken for many reasonsincluding the impact of childbirth, loss of strength in connective tissues, menopause, weight changes, and surgery (such as correction of a prolapse), regarding donne.

As for the meninstead, there are many risk factors for pelvic floor disorders, including aging, injuries, obesity, surgery, trauma, and even abdominal problems such as constipation.

When these muscles weaken, you may experience incontinence problems, painful sexual intercourse and even a “drop down of the organs” in the pelvic muscles, called prolapse.

Benefits of pelvic floor exercises

Studies have found that pelvic floor muscle training can help fight many ailments of the bladder, bowel, and pelvic organs themselves.

For example, a scientific survey found that women suffering from stress urinary incontinence who participated in pelvic floor muscle training had a higher rate of improvement or cure than the control groups.

How to do Kegel exercises

To perform the Kegel exercisesyou can make use of weights, balls and vaginal trainers (take a look at our gallery below). After inserting the vaginal ball and taking a comfortable position:

• contract the pelvic floor muscles by lifting the ball upwards

• hold the contraction for 2 seconds while taking deep breaths

• release the contraction

• rest and relax for at least 2 seconds or as long as necessary before repeating the exercise

• repeat 10 times.

Try doing a Kegel set three times a weekon alternate weekdays, gradually increasing the duration of both contraction and rest.

