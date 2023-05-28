“The Best Years of the Summer” – RAI Press Office

After the great exploit of a week that saw him as the leader of Saturday evenings (24.4% share for 3,894,000 spectators), “The Best Years of Summer” is back with the last seasonal episode for the variety hosted by Carlo Conti created by direction of Prime Time Rai Entertainment in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy. The appointment is for Saturday 27 May on Rai1 starting at 21.25.Also this evening, from a musical point of view, will feature the great classics and summer catchphrases to listen to the songs that accompanied the Italian holidays. In short, space for two and a half hours of great live entertainment where there will be an opportunity to get excited on the notes of songs evergreen that made more and more generations dance and fall in love. But the entire episode will be a journey down memory lane, also recalling the facts, fashions and objects that have accompanied Italy over the last fifty years… and even beyond.

This week special guest will be Mogol, author of the lyrics of many of the most beautiful Italian songs and many musical successes signed together with Lucio Battisti, who will comment on the songs of his personal and exclusive ‘Hit Parade’.

But it will be an episode that will also see the presence of two “big shots” of Italian music: Patty Pravo with her ‘Summer hits’ such as ‘La doll’ and ‘Pensiero stupendo’ for example, and Pupo, with her ‘My List’, during which he will sing his hits and talk about the moments of his life through his favorite songs.

Protagonist of the ‘Juke Box’, a singer in vogue from the seventies to today: Donatella Rettore. You will be given the opportunity to listen to legendary songs such as ‘Kobra’ and ‘Splendid shining’, but not only.

During the evening, there will be a journey down memory lane with some hits that are still much loved today, even by young people. Representing the 60s and 70s, here is the former voice of Santa Esmeralda, Leroy Gomez, with the cover of ‘Don’t let me be misunderstood’; there will be dancing with the Gibson Brothers with their ‘Cuba’; space for the poems of Dik Dik with ‘Without light’, ‘Sognando la California’ and ‘The Isle of Wight’; Michele Pecora will sing her feelings in ‘Era lei’ while The Ritchie Family will bring their American rhythm with ‘The best disco in town’ and ‘American generation’. Finally Gianmarco Carroccia will interpret some hits in the space dedicated to Lucio Battisti.

The 80s will see equally beloved names on stage, such as Johnson Righeira who will present two summer anthems: ‘Vamos a la playa’ and ‘Summer is ending’. The Twins will arrive directly from Germany with ‘Face to face’ and ‘Heart to heart’. Here are also Matia Bazar with the timeless ‘I hear you’ while English rock will break out with Katrina and the unforgettable ‘Walking on Sunshine’. Great protagonist will also be Samantha Fox with ‘Touch me (I want your body)’.

A jump in 1999 then with Miranda and his catchphrase ‘Vamos a la playa’, while the 2000s will see Las Ketchup sing ‘Aserejé’.

Great protagonists will then be the rankings of the ‘Songs of the summer’, which will be formed on the approval expressed by viewers. Flora Canto will act as an intermediary between the “social” world and the program by reading and commenting on the various messages from the public from home.

‘Commentators of the time’ will be Dado and Gigi and Ross. The musical performances will be accompanied by the live orchestra conducted by maestro Pinuccio Pirazzoli and by the choreography of the CHORUS by Fabrizio Mainini, with the costumes by Simonetta Innocenti to recreate the atmospheres of the various decades.

‘The Best Years’ is an original Italian format by Endemol Shine Italy, successfully exported abroad, aired in Brazil, Bulgaria, China, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, the Middle East.