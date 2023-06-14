The big Berlin plan for the hot summer

The Berlin Heat Protection Action Alliance, which is behind the campaign, was initiated around a year ago by the Berlin Medical Association, the German Climate Change and Health Alliance (KLUG) and the Senate Department for Science, Health and Care. At the time, model plans for a heat-resistant healthcare system were presented – Berlin wants to be a pioneer on the subject.

In view of the expected increase in heat waves, people in Berlin should be better informed about the associated health risks. Tips and hints on this should be found on postcards, flyers, spots in the subway and on advertising banners, among other things, as the heat protection action alliance in Berlin announced on Monday. It is recommended to drink sufficient amounts, eat light food, cool down with lukewarm showers and take regular breaks. Above all, the particularly vulnerable people over 65 should be reached.

The silent death

Even in 2023, heat is not yet anchored as a danger in people’s minds, said Peter Bobbert, President of the Medical Association. “But heat kills people, year after year.” The large number of heat deaths is imperceptible, and there are no dramatic images, such as overcrowded hospitals. “Because the heat death itself is a lonely, a quiet one.” Many of those affected are lonely, single, in need of care and pre-ill people. You shouldn’t think that you can’t do anything, said Bobbert: Prevention is crucial in the heat.

“We all actually know that the climate crisis has arrived in Berlin,” said Health Senator Ina Czyborra (SPD). “We have longer hot spells, we are now having a longer dry spell again.” These times are increasing compared to before. There are many parameters that can be used: in addition to simple, short-term measures, there are also longer-term ones, such as urban redevelopment with more greenery. The city is not yet heatproof.

At 42 degrees in the delivery room

The situation will become more difficult in the next few years, said the CEO of the German Alliance for Climate Change and Health (KLUG), Martin Herrmann. One of the aggravating factors is the demographic development. Society must learn. Most companies have not yet dealt with heat protection. Herrmann reported on a pregnant woman who was lying in the delivery room at 42 degrees. Something like this is not an isolated case.

When it started a year ago, the alliance primarily focused on the health care system: for example, it was about heat protection plans for hospitals. These include measures such as the correct storage of medicines when the normal room temperature is exceeded. Some things sound banal, said Bobbert, but it’s about naming those responsible.

The postcard plan

He drew a positive interim conclusion: While only one Berlin hospital had a heat protection plan in spring 2022, this is now the case for all of them. In order to actually make Berlin heat-resistant, however, the citizens would also have to be reached. The postcards and brochures with tips are to be distributed in Berlin, for example, via pharmacies, food distribution points or homeless aid.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), high outside temperatures in summer regularly lead to significantly higher death rates, especially among the elderly. The reasons are described as varied: there are deaths from heat stroke, but also more complex cases, for example when cardiovascular or lung diseases previously existed. For the summer of 2022, the fourth warmest since records began in 1881, the RKI assumes an estimated 4,500 heat deaths nationwide.