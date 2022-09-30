Home Health The big screen tells about cancer: the winners of the “Oncology and Cinema” Award
Health

The big screen tells about cancer: the winners of the "Oncology and Cinema" Award

“Amici per la pelle”, “La Cura” and “Io sono qui” are the three winning short films of the seventh edition of the “Oncology and Cinema” Award, a competition for original films promoted by AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) together with AIOM Foundation as part of the scientific society congress, which opens tomorrow in Rome.

The winning shorts

“Amici Per La Pelle”, winner of the first prize, is an intense and ironic film, directed by Angela Bevilacqua. The protagonists are the Neapolitan comedians Gigi and Ross (in the world Gigi Esposito and Rosario Morra) in the role of Toni and Flavio. The two meet by chance in the waiting room of an oncology ward. They are there for the same reason: a melanoma. Despite the difference in character, a wonderful friendship begins that will change their lives forever. The short was born from an idea of ​​the Neapolitan oncologist Paolo Ascierto and the Melanoma Foundation.

“La Cura”, runner-up, is produced by Walce Onlus (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe). Written jointly by oncologist Silvia Novello and director Manuela Jael Procaccia (who also directed it), it tells a story of sincere, profound and touching friendship on the subject of lung cancer and the life prospects linked to this difficult disease.

“Io Sono Qui”, winner of the third prize, finally recounts the experience and complexity of Sabina’s disease path, which was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was created by SIMM-Italian Society of Leadership and Management in Medicine, with the collaboration of IRCCS Romagnolo Institute for the Study of Tumors (IRST) “Dino Amadori”, AUSL of Romagna, EngageMinds HUB – Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The prize

As every year, the short films were evaluated by a heterogeneous jury composed of: directors, actors, clinicians, nurses, journalists, psychologists and patients. “Since 2015 we have been organizing a special session dedicated to ‘Communication in oncology through cinematography’ – explains Saverio Cinieri, AIOM National President -“ The great success of that first edition prompted us to expand it in 2016 with a dedicated competition. Every year we receive dozens of excellent productions and select the three best works. We are convinced that the power of images can also be a useful tool in the fight against cancer by increasing awareness. We thank all the participants who have contributed to the success of the initiative this year as well ”.

