The Bill for the Establishment of Health Assistant Profession: What the Proposed Legislation Includes

The assistant nurse arrives. Here’s what the bill provides

It has been assigned to the Social Affairs Commission, and in a consultative capacity, to the Constitutional Affairs, Justice, Budget, Culture, Labor and EU Policies Commissions, the bill signed by the Hon. De Palma (FI) which concerns the establishment of the professional figure of the health assistant, establishing its objectives, didactic training and teaching subjects related to the profession.

According to Second O. De Palma, the massive evolution of the training and legal status of the nurse requires a redefinition of the skills, responsibilities, and current training path of the social-health worker which also overcomes the fragmentation of the current training contents and operations (social health worker and social health worker with complementary training). The health assistant is a professional figure who is trained through a course of study which gives the possibility to reduce unemployment, to solve the shortage of nursing staff and to balance the shortcomings of nursing homes, eliminating the “abuse of the profession” on the part of the operator socio-health.

Let’s see the main points.

Article 1 – Establishment of the professional figure of the health assistant:

This article provides for the establishment of the figure of the health assistant, which is a professional figure with specific skills in the field of health and social assistance. The health assistant must obtain a specific certificate of qualification at the end of a specific professional training. The main responsibilities of the health assistant are:

– Satisfy the primary needs of the person in their areas of competence within the social and health contexts.

– Carry out first-level nursing functions in hospital, home, and territorial settings, collaborating with other professionals in the health sector.

– Promote the well-being and autonomy of the user, contributing to the promotion of health.

Article 6 – Educational training of health assistants

This article is about the professional training of health assistants. The training is divided into theoretical and practical teachings and has a total duration of three years. In detail, the training includes:

– A total of 2,000 course hours, of which 700 hours of practical training. At the end of the training course, the achievement of the health assistant diploma is expected, obtainable by passing a final exam.

The areas of activity related to the didactic modules of the training are the following:

– Therapeutic intervention and first aid.

– Basic nursing care.

– Sanitary intervention.

– Administrative, managerial, and training intervention.

– Pediatric care.

– Assistance in psychiatry.

– Collaboration in the field of epidemiology, prevention, and health education.

Article 7 – Teaching subjects for the training of health assistants:

This article establishes the teaching subjects that are part of the training path for health assistants. The subjects are divided into the following subject areas:

– Institutional, legislative, prevention, and safety in the workplace.

– Technical-operational.

– Health and social care.

– Nursing techniques and human anatomy and physiology.

– Mental health and psychiatry.

– Professional ethics.

– Epidemiological and preventive and hygienic-sanitary area.

Article 11 – Professional order

The professional order of health assistants and social-health operators was established, established on a national basis and provided with its own code of ethics. The order takes care of keeping the national register of health assistants and social-health workers, who are required to be registered in order to carry out the related activities.