An armchair for three: yesterday in Nigeria, the shaky giant of Africa, 93 million voters (out of a population of 220 million of which 100 million are poor and half of whom are under 18 years of age) were called to elect the new president after eight long years under the command of the useless Muhammadu Buhari.

The primary school teacher son For the first time, among the contenders of the two parties that have been fighting for the presidency since 1999, an outsider has emerged who has been able to galvanize the young public of the disillusioned (half of the voters are under 30): Peter Obi is years old « only» 61. A billionaire with a philosophy degree who boasts of having an elementary school teacher son and only 2 pairs of shoes in the closet.

Chaos at the polls As always, the vote was an exercise in almost calm chaos: many of the 180,000 polling stations opened in the afternoon (after the theoretical closing time), queues of voters until late in the evening: there were no ballots, with many tellers struggling to pay public transport due to the monetary crisis gripping the country, with old banknotes out of use and new ones in short supply). As always, it was supposed to be a match between two dinosaurs of power: Bola Tinubu, 70, former governor (nicknamed “the godfather”) of Lagos, candidate of the governing party (All Progressives Congress) and the challenger of the main opposition group (People’s Democratic Party) Atiku Abubakar, 76 years old, 4 wives and 28 children. It was supposed to be the usual story of the usual Nigeria: a challenge between two cliques represented by two very rich old politicians often accused (and never judged) for corruption, two foxes who made their money with oil (of which Nigeria is the first down-at-heel producer in Africa) and with the public-private business deals or scams typical of the Abuja ruling class. Familiar faces of two Muslim notables: Abubakar in his sixth presidential attempt (the first in ’92), the favorite Tinibu with a program and a posture «à la Buhari» (security, economic growth) and a personalized cap (two rings of broken chain) , the only noteworthy thing about his electoral baggage. See also Ukraine: the redemption of Big tech

The frugal billionaire Peter Obi, the third wheel, showed off a luggage as frugal as his reputation: a billionaire graduate in philosophy who got rich with the business of imports (from beans to champagne) who campaigned without a bag holder, dragging his suitcase. Obi proudly says he prefers the $200 suits to the $4,000 suits others sport. After four years as governor of the state of Anambra, in the South-East, he has not left the coffers in ruins (not a small thing, not only in Nigeria). Obi is the proud father of two sons, one of whom is a primary school teacher (rare in wealthy families). In recent months he has been able to ignite the hopes of a growing tide of supporters especially among the young people of the cities (who call themselves OBIdients). A Christian of Igbo ethnicity, he urged people not to “vote along ethnic or religious lines. It’s the skill that counts.”