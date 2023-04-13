“Health is everyone’s patrimony and everyone is called to do their part with confidence and responsibility”, hence “the importance of increasingly promoting and valuing the culture of gift”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci speaking today in Rome at the celebration event of the 26th National Day for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation on Sunday 16 April. «Donating organs means giving life and Italy demonstrates daily that it is an extremely generous nation. Thanks to the biological solidarity of Italians, almost 4,000 organ transplants are possible every year, more than 20,000 tissue transplants, approximately 1,000 unrelated donor bone marrow hematopoietic stem cell transplants and nearly three million transfusions, for more than 650,000 patients». Lastly, the minister recalled the problem of oppositions: although almost 2 million Italians give “their consent to organ donation at the time of renewal of their identity card, still 900,000 people register their no to the organ donation, almost 32%, with a slight deterioration compared to 2021. The opposition is slightly higher among the very young and grows in the over 70s in the mistaken belief that organ donation in old age is not possible ». This is false, so much so that last year there was a record of a donor aged 100 years and 10 months, who donated a liver.

A growing network

The transplant network of our country is an absolute excellence, as he admitted the director of the National Transplant Center Massimo Cardillorecalling last year’s boom that placed Italy in the first places in Europe (here the article with the data presented in January): «In the last 10 years, the reports of potential donors in resuscitation have grown, even after the slowdown of 2020 due to the pandemic. In these first three months of 2023 there was even a further increase compared to 2022. Therefore, it is a network that also grows in the ability to identify the potential donor and to organize the donation in the hospital”.

Eight thousand people waiting

That’s a lot, but not enough. There is still an unmet need for organs: more than 8,000 patients await a transplant, including two hundred children; nearly 6,000 are awaiting a kidney transplant, over 1,000 a liver, 700 patients awaiting a heart, then 300 patients awaiting a lung and 200 a pancreas. Cardillo highlights: “the numbers hide experiences of pain and suffering, as confirmed by the stories we are collecting through questionnaires sent to waiting people”.

One in three still refuses to donate

The oppositions remain rather stable at around 30% with wide regional fluctuations which see the North around 20% on average and the South with average values ​​above 40%. Cardillo calculates that, halving this value and reaching 15% of oppositions – which is that of Spain, the country that does best of all – over a thousand more transplants could be carried out a year. «Here we need to work with information and communication, to resolve doubts, fears, myths and false beliefs. As many as four out of five families who expressed their opposition had never heard of donation”.

With digital, to reach young people, against and uncertain

To make the greatest number of people aware of the opportunity to donate, an «act of civility, love and solidarity» says the president of Aido Flavia Petrin, and to intercept even that younger group most reluctant to do so, Aido has created a digital tool, its app digitalAIDOof which he presented an updated version today in Rome, which allows one to freely give one’s assent in a simple and easy way, but above all at any time. Membership was high: from its activation in September 2021 until 3 April 29,458 digital demonstrations of will were collected, with an average of 360 weekly demonstrations, and a peak of a thousand on national day 24 April 2022, l 87% coming from the web and 13% from the app. Furthermore, in a year and a half, about 55% of the expressions of will come from the under 30s. “45% of citizens do not express themselves in the Municipality: instead of waiting ten years, until the next renewal of the identity document, I think they should be given the opportunity to express their intentions at any time” explains Petrin. We also address those who have already opposed: everyone is free to get information and to change their mind, the last event in chronological order is valid. I also add that more expressions of willingness to donate are possible: those who express their assent in the Municipality, in Ats and in Aido, know that every time the declaration will be recorded, therefore there will be three assents to the donation. After three yeses, when the time comes, no one will be able to say that they had any doubts about it». In addition to the Spid, the new app presented today also allows the use of the Electronic Identity Card (CIE): an additional option that has already been used by 79 people in the first nine days of activation (for a total of 750 of will).

The campaign #UnSìInComune #choose to donate #laCittàdelSì

To promote the gift, “the highest expression of altruism, a conscious, voluntary and anonymous act”, Minister Schillaci underlined the importance of developing synergies and alliances between the various health institutions, the Ministry, the Regions and the Municipalities, ” the places of proximity with which we strengthen our collaboration today» launching communication and training initiatives for registry office staff in the coming months, precisely to reduce opposition. “We are the terminal part of the state, the one closest to the citizens” said Roberto Pella, Deputy Vice President of the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI), recalling that in a few days 150 mayors joined the Day and the digital campaign #AYesInCommune #sceglididonare #laCittàdelSì. In Italy, over 75% of the Municipalities do not reach 5000 inhabitants, the possible communication is therefore more incisive because it is made up of knowledge and everyday life. Also to give due recognition to everyone’s effort, it was created the index of the giftthe report produced by the National Transplant Center which analyzes the numbers of declarations of willingness to donate organs and tissues recorded in 2022 when issuing the electronic identity card.

The importance of communication and stories

The network involved in the campaign includes the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO) and the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism), which will make all the portals of the 192 members available. The communication to convince of the opportunity to donate is complex, it requires the transmission of logistical-practical information but also the reference to delicate topics, such as death or the intimacy of one’s body. In this, stories with their persuasive power and the empathetic involvement they arouse are often helpful. For this reason, Rai Cinema co-produced the film “Amici per la pelle”, centered on the theme of transplantation, broadcast in prime time last Sunday on Rai 1 at the opening of the awareness week dedicated by Rai for ESG Sustainability to organ donation. A concrete example of this comes from the small town of Geraci Siculo, a medieval village in the Madonie in the province of Palermo, which has the primacy of 94.58% of willingness to donate and this thanks to the story of Marta Minutella, a little girl from 11 years old who died suddenly in March 2021 from a fulminant leukemia that had compromised the organs but for which the parents still symbolically signed the consent.

How to donate? All information is available on the site www.sceglididonare.it and on the site of DigitalAido.