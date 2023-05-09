the biospecific antibody teclistamab is available in Italy

The drug is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies.

teclistamabhumanized, ready-to-use bispecific antibody developed by Janssen and directed against theB-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) eh CD3 receptors on T lymphocytesis now available in Italy in classe CNN (band C, at a non-negotiated price).

For subcutaneous administration, the drug is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have evidence of disease progression on the last therapy. This is the first bispecific antibody available to date for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Advertisements

Multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancerwhich originates in the bone marrow and is caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of plasma cells. It involves about 4,500 people every year. It is a disease that mainly affects people over the age of 70: according to estimates, in fact, 38 percent of diagnoses concern this age group and only 2 percent individuals under the age of 40.

The medical history of patients with multiple myeloma is characterized by phases of remission induced by anti-myeloma therapies and phases of active disease caused by acquired drug resistance by tumor cells. The availability of numerous drugs active against multiple myeloma has made it possible to significantly extend the survival of patients.

“The arrival of teclistamab in Italy represents a significant step forward for a category of patients who not only have little chance of obtaining a response with standard therapies, but who, until now, also had few therapeutic alternatives – he comments Elena Zamagni, associate professor of Hematology at the ‘L. and A. Seràgnoli’ of the IRCCS AOU S. Orsola-Malpighi of Bologna -. The pivotal studies have shown that two-thirds of patients treated with teclistamab not only achieved a good, or even excellent, response to therapy, but that these responses are maintained on average for a year and a half.

Zamagni adds: “Since we are dealing with patients with the disease in an advanced stage, this represents an optimal result. A further advantage of this drug is the possibility of using it on patients of all ages, unlike other forms of immunotherapy indicated for such advanced lines of treatment. However, the benefits of teclistamab are not only measured in terms of clinical benefits, but also in terms of quality of life. In fact, in myeloma, the quality of life of patients is closely linked to the control of the disease and therefore to the efficacy of the treatments, which allow the elimination of those symptoms which tend to exacerbate during the acute phase of the disease”.

The subcutaneous formulation and the immediate availability of the drug also allow for a significant reduction in administration times and greater accessibility to therapy.

“Teclistamab offers not only clinical advantages, but also in terms of accessibility and logistics of administration, thanks to the very nature of the drug and its method of administration, subcutaneously, in a day-hospital regime – he declares Roberto Mina, hematologist and researcher at the Hematology division of the City of Health and Science of Turin and university researcher at the University of Turin. -. Being a ready-to-use therapy, it is possible to administer it by intervening promptly even in the event of rapid progression of the disease”.

Mina continues: “Furthermore, subcutaneous administration, compared to other therapeutic regimens, is much more convenient and easier, not only for the patient, but also in terms of management and organization of resources in the individual centres. Scientific research today makes it possible on the one hand to diagnose the disease at an early stage and, consequently, to treat patients more effectively, also improving their life expectancy, on the other hand to have more and more new drugs available that change the therapeutic approach, allowing doctors to direct the therapeutic choice for each patient not only on the basis of efficacy, but also on other factors such as, for example, the practicality of the route of administration”.

As also underlined by the decision by Ema, the European medicines agency, to examine it with an accelerated procedure, teclistamab therefore represents a therapeutic innovation of public health interest and an opportunity for patients with multi-refractory disease, who to date have few treatments available to them.

“We hope that access to this important therapy, as for all innovative drugs, will be increasingly rapid and equitable throughout Italy – underlines Rosalba Barbieri, AIL National Vice President -. The Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma has been at the side of hematological patients for over 50 years with the aim of supporting research, assistance and raising public awareness against blood cancer. Our ultimate commitment, through the work of the 83 provincial sections, is to help treat patients in the best possible way”.

Teclistamab is a bispecific antibody with two binding sites designed to bind to BCMA on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells, respectively. In this way, it is able to redirect T cells that express the CD3 receptor to myeloma cells expressing BCMA. Preclinical studies demonstrated that by targeting CD3, teclistamab is able to induce T-cell activation resulting in myeloma cell death.

The efficacy and safety of teclistamab were determined from the MajesTEC-1 Phase 1 open-label multicenter study. Patients received a subcutaneous dose of teclistamab of 1.5 mg/kg, preceded by step-up doses of 0.06 mg/kg and 0.3 mg/kg. According to the study results, the overall response rate (ORR) was 63 percent (95 percent confidence interval).

While, 19.4 percent of teclistamab-treated patients achieved a very good partial response (VGPR), with 6.7 percent achieving a complete response (CR) and 32.7 percent achieving a complete stringent response (sCR). The median time to first response was 1.2 months (range 0.2-5.5). Additionally, 26.7 percent of patients achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity at the 10-5 sensitivity threshold, while in patients who achieved complete response or stringent complete response, the MRD negativity rate it settled at 46.2 per cent.

“The arrival of teclistamab in Italy represents a further step forward in increasing the therapeutic options available to those patients who, unfortunately, no longer respond to treatment and who, to date, have few therapeutic options available – he says Danilo Arienti, Therapeutic Area Hematology Medical Manager -. Precisely to respond to this need, our pipeline, in continuous development and updating, wants to offer increasingly specific treatments for the different needs of patients with this pathology”.

Arienti concludes: “For over 30 years, Janssen Oncology has been investing in scientific research for the development of innovative drugs that respond to the unsatisfied clinical needs of patients and to support doctors in the treatment of solid and hematological tumors. Our goal is to improve and prolong the lives of patients.”

Nurse Times editorial team

Font: PharmaStar

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NurseTimes. NT

Twitter –