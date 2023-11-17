The BIPAM is taking shape – but which one? – Health check

BIPAM construction project

On October 4th, the Federal Ministry of Health presented its key points for a federal institute for public health. It is scheduled to launch on January 1, 2025 under the somewhat unwieldy and not very forward-looking name “Federal Institute for Prevention and Education in Medicine” (BIPAM).

The key points of the BMG were largely received ungraciously by the specialist public; one critical statement was followed by the next. Yesterday, the Public Health Future Forum published a statement together with 17 other organizations, including the most important public health specialist societies in Germany. The tenor of this concerted action by the public health community essentially follows the statements already available, but justifies the criticism in a little more detail.

We’ll see what else finds its way into the proposed law. The BMG is working hard to submit a draft law. So far, only a draft bill is circulating, a first internal administration draft, so to speak, which will certainly be changed.

Draft bill

The basic orientation of this draft follows the key points of the BMG from October 4th. However, it is quite open in terms of content, so that there is certainly scope for the concerns of the specialist societies to be taken into account.

The introductory paragraph states:

“A key focus of the Federal Institute’s work is on preventing and combating non-communicable diseases and supporting an overall health-promoting policy at the federal level (health in all policy areas). For the first time at the federal level, this brings together scientific and target group-specific findings as well as their accompanying communication and evaluation under one roof.”

Section 2 specifies this as follows:

“The Federal Institute carries out the following tasks and supports the Federal Ministry of Health, in particular with regard to: o Strengthening prevention, especially of non-communicable diseases, health promotion and health literacy in the population,

o Strengthening public health through cooperation and networking with national and international public health actors,

o Supporting evidence-based, target group-specific health, risk and crisis communication within the area of ​​responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Health and Information and educating the public about non-communicable and communicable diseases,

o Collection, consolidation, integration, provision and analysis of data relevant to public health, health reporting, evidence generation, early identification of health needs, development and evaluation of measures, o scientific research and collaboration with institutions at European and international level ,

o Support the development of guidelines and standard operating procedures.”

Health in all Policies

This opens up opportunities in the development of the BIPAM to move beyond some of the backward-looking areas that attracted a lot of criticism following the BMG’s press conference on October 4th, for example the emphasis on a purely medical approach with a focus on cancer, cardiovascular diseases and dementia. to get over it and connect to modern public health concepts.

However, the instruments for this are not laid out in the legal text. You can see the problem, but you can’t solve it: the draft bill rightly states in Section A (“Problem and Goal”) that the tasks of public health at the federal level are distributed among different departments, and in Section B (“Solution “), as quoted above, reference is made to the Health in all Policies approach. The specific regulatory area is then defined narrowly again: “The draft law concerns the tasks of the BMG and its portfolio authorities” and: “The tasks of other federal institutions in the field of public health remain unaffected.”

How the tension between departmental responsibility and health can be resolved in all policies, for example through a binding cooperation structure between departments, remains open. The justification for the law simply states: “The regulation also opens up the possibility across departments – without further changes to the law – to commission the federal institute to carry out further tasks (…).” Either there was no discussion with the other departments in advance or no concrete agreement could be reached for cooperation can be achieved.

The ÖGD

The same applies to the relationship with the federal states in ÖGD matters. Here too it is stated that the ÖGD is the responsibility of the states. The desired networking functions for the ÖGD are named more specifically in the explanatory memorandum to the law: There should be a platform for public health, an ÖGD network point, evidence-based recommendations for action and guidelines for the ÖGD, and digitalization should be continued. In order for this to be implemented successfully, close and trusting cooperation with the countries is necessary. How this could be structurally supported and what instruments are intended for this in BIPAM are not (yet) stated in the draft bill. Somewhat succinctly, it only says at one point that the law has “no impact on the existing federal-state competencies” and “The guidelines serve as orientation and are to be understood as a voluntary offer from the Federal Institute.” This is probably with a view to the Federal Council be formulated.

The technical references are somewhat narrow in the introduction to the draft. Only the four reports from the Advisory Board for the Pact for the ÖGD and the report from the Expert Council for Health and Care are mentioned here. Relevant here would also be statements on the Prevention Act, the Leopoldina statement on public health in Germany, the ZfPH key points for a national public health strategy, or, more specifically, with a view to the lessons from Corona, the report of the expert committee according to Section 5 Section 9 IfSG. The fact that none of this plays a role may reflect the fact that public health actors, unlike other interest groups, have little voice in the BMG. The draft law does not (so far) provide for the establishment of a scientific advisory board.

Science and politics

Another problem, which had already become apparent in the formulations in the coalition agreement, has become solidified in the draft bill: The BMG has the official, technical and legal supervision of the BIPAM. This is likely to limit BIPAM’s ability to work scientifically independently. This is less of a concern for specialist authorities whose scientific work is predominantly of a scientific nature than for specialist authorities that are supposed to carry out social science and communication science tasks. Here, the distinction between scientific analysis and political framing is considerably more difficult (instructive on this: Gärditz/Linzbach, Health Knowledge from Official Hands, 2022). Unless this is regulated differently in the final legal text, an internal organizational guideline for scientific work at BIPAM should provide clarity. This is particularly true given that the RKI’s BIPAM is supposed to take over the surveillance of non-communicable diseases and the health reporting based on this and at the same time be responsible for communication and campaigns.

In view of such weaknesses in the BIPAM construct, it is regrettable that the draft law explicitly does not provide for an evaluation.

In addition to these points that are important in terms of content, further work is still necessary; for example, the Cancer Registry Act or Section 20d (4) SGB V are missing from the list of consequential changes to other laws that have to be changed due to the dissolution of the BZgA and the transfer of tasks from the RKI, but that should be the case be due to the early design stage.

And now?

In the next few weeks there will be coordination with the other departments, the states and the associations. In this respect, it remains to be hoped that the scope mentioned at the beginning will still be used so that the new federal institute does not ultimately have to be seen as a “missed opportunity for public health in Germany”, as the Public Health Future Forum titled its statement, but at least as small steps towards it go in the right direction. There is obviously a lack of money and political will for the big leaps.

