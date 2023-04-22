Home » The birth control pill will be free
Health

The birth control pill will be free

breaking latest news – In Italy the oral contraception will be free for all women: the measure was approved by the Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) and will have a total cost for the State coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year. The news was anticipated by the Quotidiano Sanità website which interviewed the president of the Cpr of Aifa, Joanna Scroccaro who recalled that the issue had been under the attention of the agency for some time but technical times were needed to “reach a complete evaluation”.

The free pre-exposure prophylaxis against the HIV virus, the so-called Prep, was also approved. “We wanted to complete them before the expiry” of the mandate and the arrival of the reform of the Agency, expected for the summer, explained Scroccaro. For free contraception “the least expensive products were evaluated within 3 categories of contraceptive drugs, identified and divided by ‘generation'”.

In particular, it was the Technical-Scientific Commission that divided the large number of contraceptives available to date by component progestinicarecommending making a certain number of products available free of charge for each different ‘generation’ of medicines, guaranteeing a certain overlap”, says the expert.

“We – continues Scroccaro – then analyzed those that had the lowest prices. The cost estimate for the State is around 140 million euros per year, but it is an important decision, which will make it possible to expand the number of women who today, perhaps, considered the cost of these contraceptives as too high and for this reason did not use them”. The president of the Prices and reimbursements from the Italian Medicines Agency, “in Italy there is little use of contraception and this may now change. Furthermore, it is difficult to say, since there has been no price negotiation for these products, that a 25 euro pill is better than those that cost 10 euros”.

