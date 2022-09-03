The bleeding of general practitioners in the Lower Como area continues: Dr. Giorgio Rose has ceased its activity. To ensure continuity of care for the approximately 1,480 patients assisted by the doctor, in addition to the places already available, Ats has started the process to unlock the ceilings for doctors Angelo Bazzi , Paola Molteni e Maurizio Saporiti . In the meantime, interested citizens will be able to contact Dr. Molteni and Dr. Bazzi directly without having to make the new choice of family doctor.

“We have given our willingness to take care of a greater number of patients, we hope that the situation will be resolved soon, local administrations should think about creating shared outpatient spaces – underlines Paola Molteni, general practitioner and minority municipal councilor – at the moment, in ‘Inability for Ats to find a replacement for Dr. Rose, it seemed only right to give our availability for the continuity of the care of his patients. The methods of access to our clinics are displayed on the external notice boards of the offices in Lomazzo, in via Rampanone, 8 and in the municipal clinic in via Vittorio Veneto, 53. However, we sincerely hope that this extraordinary situation will remain only for a short period and that a new colleague in charge can take over in Lomazzo and Cirimido ”. Molteni removes a few pebbles from his shoe: «Personally, I hope that the Lombardy Region will change its approach to local medicine which has led it to an emergency situation. The lack of the figure of general practitioners is in fact a consequence of an incorrect planning and a progressive disqualification of this figure by the bodies in charge, with also inappropriate externalization by the highest offices in the region ».