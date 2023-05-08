Home » the blitz between Latina and Sermoneta
the blitz between Latina and Sermoneta

the blitz between Latina and Sermoneta

Caught. Daniel Dragos Marcu, the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl has just been captured. The agents of the Flying Squad…

Caught. Daniel Dragos Marcu, the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl has just been captured. The agents of the Latina Flying Squad led by the deputy commissioner Mattia Falso had been looking for him since Wednesday night. Four days of intense investigations, day and night, and finally the capture. The blitz was triggered in the late morning of today, in another abandoned site not far from Latina Scalo. It all started at the former sugar factory. Today the epilogue near the former Mistral, on the opposite side of the Latina station, on the border between the capital and Sermoneta.

Police agents and carabinieri were looking for him throughout the province, the mug shot of Daniel Dragos Marcu had been circulated to all stations between Latina and Naples. The 31-year-old Romanian was feared to have taken flight. Instead he had holed up in the Scalo area, his territory, the place where he felt safe and where he thought he would remain invisible. It wasn’t like that.

It was the questore of Latina himself, Raffaaele Gargiulo who confirmed it. “Yes, we took him a few minutes ago.”

