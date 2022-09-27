Giovanni ‘El Cholito’ Simeone protagonist on and off the field Napoli. The blue striker, decisive in the San Siro match against Milanhas not been summoned from Argentina of Lionel Staircases and remained at Castel Volturno to train with the team for Saturday’s match against Torino.

Today he was a guest of the “In campo per la Salute” event in Caserta.

“It was a great pleasure for our footballers Giulia Ferrandi, Michela Franco and Melissa Nozzi to go” In the field for Health “today at the Caserta Open sports center of President Guido Ventimiglia as part of the” Week of Prevention, Research and Dissemination ” organized by the Pascale Foundation. The blues took the opportunity to testify the importance of prevention together with Dr. Emanuela Esposito (Pascale’s breast surgeon) and talked about it with the participants in the conference organized by the scientific director of Pascale, Alfredo Budillon – who gave them a commemorative plaque of the event which was also attended by Linthon Johnson, former Chicago Bulls basketball player, and Giovanni Simeone, Napoli striker ”.