Home Health the blue bomber at the wellness event
Health

the blue bomber at the wellness event

by admin
the blue bomber at the wellness event

Giovanni ‘El Cholito’ Simeone protagonist on and off the field Napoli. The blue striker, decisive in the San Siro match against Milanhas not been summoned from Argentina of Lionel Staircases and remained at Castel Volturno to train with the team for Saturday’s match against Torino.

Today he was a guest of the “In campo per la Salute” event in Caserta.

“It was a great pleasure for our footballers Giulia Ferrandi, Michela Franco and Melissa Nozzi to go” In the field for Health “today at the Caserta Open sports center of President Guido Ventimiglia as part of the” Week of Prevention, Research and Dissemination ” organized by the Pascale Foundation. The blues took the opportunity to testify the importance of prevention together with Dr. Emanuela Esposito (Pascale’s breast surgeon) and talked about it with the participants in the conference organized by the scientific director of Pascale, Alfredo Budillon – who gave them a commemorative plaque of the event which was also attended by Linthon Johnson, former Chicago Bulls basketball player, and Giovanni Simeone, Napoli striker ”.

Simeone

See also  Is it good to experience the iPhone interface with an Android phone?The app "Launcher iOS 16" has exceeded 50 million downloads

You may also like

Can you really die of “old age”?

Covid: jump of new cases 44,878, double the...

Dangerous supplement, what happens if you take it:...

here are the foods to defeat it

How does Facebook affect mental health? Alarming responses

Medtech, thus the University prepares for the medicine...

Breast cancer, a new resistance drug is tested

Cocaine in the gym bag, at home he...

High cholesterol, even without other risk factors, is...

Can you really die of “old age”?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy