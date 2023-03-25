CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

Ad-40 First winner in the center on which Evans can only put his racket.

40-40 The forehand hits badly at the end of a long exchange in which Evans took the pace away from the opponent with a series of backs.

40-30 Back attack against the British, who catches Sonego unprepared.

40-15 Very complicated smash played by Evans with the weight of the body backwards. The ball ends up in the center of the corridor.

30-15 He can’t find the field with the Sonego extended passerby.

30-0 The forehand response of the British is stopped on the net.

15-0 Evans’ straight passer ends in the corridor.

1-1 Evans game: Sonego’s answer is long.

40-15 Another service to the winning center for the British.

30-15 ACE in the center.

15-15 He tries to be aggressive on the second Sonego, but does not find the field with the backhand response.

0-15 Run away along Evans’ backhand, called to push from Sonego’s forehand top.

1-0 Sonego game: with an excellent first to the body the Italian definitively overturns this game.

Ad-40 ACE to go out for the blue, who takes the lead again in this game.

40-40 Excellent straight out of the service for Sonego, with the ball landing in the last centimeters of the field.

30-40 Second consecutive double foul for the blue, put under pressure by Evans’ aggressiveness in response.

30-30 Third double foul of the match for Sonego. Game that returns to a draw.

30-15 The exchange with the back Evans slows down, who then attacks with a super straight running.

30-0 He overturns the Sonego point with an excellent low backhand passer, closing a spectacular exchange with the smash.

15-0 Counter-time attack of the blue which then closes with the smash.

Sonego returns to the field after a short toilet break, who will start this partial service.

SECOND SET

6-4 Game and first set Evans: Sonego’s reply ran out for a long time, paying dearly for the break at 0 granted in the first game of the match.

40-0 The blue back touches the tape and ends off the field.

30-0 Sonego manages to recover after Evans’ smash, but cannot find the field.

15-0 The blue’s answer hits the tape and remains in its field.

5-4 Sonego game: with another winning first the blue remains in this set. After the field change Evans will serve to win the first set.

40-15 Winning backhand response for Evans, who takes the ball off the field.

40-0 The British cannot find the field with the answer in progress.

30-0 He pushes his forehand towards Evans’ backhand, who does not find the field.

15-0 ACE for Sonego, who bends the opponent’s racket.

5-3 Evans game: the British look for the opponent’s backhand, who finds the opponent’s mistake.

40-30 The Piedmontese reverses the exchange with an amazing passer-by in the back, and then closes him on the net with a volley that pinches the line.

40-15 The Italian does not find the field with the backhand response, on the opponent’s second serve.

30-15 Bad mistake with the forehand for Sonego, after he had managed to open the field.

15-15 Along the pass of the British, taken under attack by Sonego.

15-0 ACE in the center for Evans, who gives the ball a slight slice effect.

4-3 Sonego game: with the second ACE of the match, the blue remains in the wake of the British.

40-15 Passante to Sonego’s body on which the British can do nothing but get out of the way.

30-15 Evans tries the passerby from more than 3 meters outside the field, but the ball does not go over the net.

15-15 Evans makes the blue move towards the forehand, which hits the ball badly and sends it into the net.

15-0 First winner of Sonego.

4-2 Evans Game: with a winning serve the Briton gets the second game to 0 of the match.

40-0 Straight on the winning counterattack of the British coming out of service.

30-0 Evans attacks again, who closes with a comfortable smash over the net.

15-0 Winning body service for the Briton.

3-2 Sonego game: the blue remains in the wake of the opponent, canceling two break points.

Ad-40 Evans hits his backhand badly, after managing to reverse the rally again.

40-40 ACE to go out for Sonego to cancel the second breakpoint.

30-40 Winning service to the body for the blue.

15-40 Second double foul for Sonego, who gives two more break points to the opponent.

15-30 Evans overturns the inertia of the exchange by finding great depth with the forehand, and then closing with the next shot.

15-15 The British open the field a lot to turn around on the straight in response, but Sonego puts him in the unguarded portion of the field.

0-15 Evans puts the opponent in difficulty with the deep answer.

3-1 Evans game: the Italian forehand ends on the net.

40-0 Run away along the straight of Sonego.

30-0 The British play a difficult slap on the fly after a good first.

15-0 Escape along Sonego’s back loop, after Evans had well defended the net after the serve and volley.

2-1 Sonego game: with a winning serve the blue moves the score.

40-0 Excellent drop out of Sonego’s service, which then closes with an easy volley over the net.

30-0 Evans hits the ball badly with his backhand, who does not find the field.

15-0 Fantastic straight forward by Sonego, who hits the ball in counter-jump finding a good winner.

2-0 Evans game: the blue’s answer runs out for a long time.

40-30 First point won from the baseline by Sonego who leans well on Evans’ back and places the forehand along the line.

40-15 Very complicated winning played with the forehand by the British, who goes around the ball and lets go of an impregnable long line.

30-15 Evans’ straight line ends on the net. It is the first point of the match for the blue..

30-0 Evans pushes with his forehand on the backhand of the blue, which he holds twice but misses the third shot.

15-0 The Sonego point is built very well, but the straight is wrong in advance.

1-0 Break Evans: with the double fault Sonego gives the serve to 0.

0-40 The forehand Sonego hits badly in the setting phase, sending the ball into the net.

0-30 Straight along the winning line of the British, with the ball landing exactly on the line.

0-15 Evans immediately takes the net after the answer back, closing with the first volley.

FIRST SET

20.51 The pre-match warm-up has now ended. It’s a matter of moments before the match starts.

20.48 Daniel Evans won the toss and chose to answer. Lorenzo Sonego will start the meeting in service.

20.46 The 5-minute pre-match warm-up has begun!

20.44 The 2 players now enter the field. Sonego enters the field first by virtue of the lowest classification. The two are in fact separated by exactly 30 positions.

20.41 Sonego is looking for a third round in a Master 1000, which is missing from the last tournament in this category last season. In fact in Paris Bercy the Piedmontese was defeated by Tiafoe in the third round. Here in Miami for Gipo Arbino’s pupil there could be an opportunity for a rematch, given that the winner of Sonego-Evans will cross his racket with that of the winner between Watanuki-Tiafoe.

20.38 In this 2023 Sonego has collected little as far as he has shown on the field: the blue has in fact fielded an excellent level of tennis, but also due to not too lucky draws he has not managed to go very far in the tournaments. In fact, the Piedmontese lost against Medvedev, Sinner, Auger Aliassime, Hurkacz, Murray and Zverev. To these must be added the two defeats with Draper and Kubler, in two balanced matches.

20.35 There is only one precedent between Sonego and Evans which dates back to October 2020, when the Italian won 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final of the Vienna 500 played on indoor concrete.

20.33 After the victory in the first round against Dominic Thiem 7-6, 6-2, Lorenzo Sonego returns to the field in Miami, who will challenge the 23rd seed in the tournament Daniel Evans. The Briton is on a 5-game losing streak, with success missing for over two months.

20.30 In addition to Berrettini’s defeat, Lorenzo Musetti was eliminated earlier today. Sonego is therefore the third Italian scheduled today, in the hope that at least he will be able to reach Sinner in the third round here in Miami.

20.27 The meeting between McDonald and Berrettini ended, with the victory of the American by 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5) in a game that lasted over 2 hours. Now it’s time for Sonego-Evans on field 1.

19.16 The meeting before Sonego-Evans sees Mcdonald and Berrettini on the field. The first set has just finished between the two, with the American winning the set 7-6 after an hour of play.

19.14 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE text of Sonego-Evans, second round match of the ATP Master 1000 in Miami 2023.

Good morning friends and friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE textual of Sonego-Evans, second round match ofMiami 2023 ATP Masters 1000. The Piedmontese tennis player returns to the court in Florida, after getting the better of Dominic Thiem in the first round with the score of 7-6 (7), 6-2. Thanks to this victory, the blue beat the Austrian for the second time in three previous matches, who is still struggling to regain his level.

Opposite world No. 59 is this tournament’s No. 23 seed, as well as World No. 29, Daniel Evans. The Briton is having a complicated season, as evidenced by the only 3 victories in 11. Furthermore, two of these came during the Australian Open, where the Englishman reached the third round. After the victory against Chardy in the first Grand Slam of the season Evans has been on a 5-game losing streak, and has been winless for over 2 months.

At Indian Wells the British lost in the second round, where he had landed thanks to a bye as well as in Miami, in the derby with compatriot Jack Draper in two hard-fought but still clear sets: the young Englishman prevailed in exactly two hours with a score of 6-4, 6-2. In California, Sonego was also eliminated quickly, having lost in the first round against Jason Kubler.

For both, this tournament therefore represents the possibility of going back and pushing forward in a Master 1000. In the next round the winner of this match will cross with who will have the upper hand between Watanuki and Tiafoe. The American was Sonego’s executioner in Bercy, the last time the Piedmontese reached a third round in a tournament of this category. So who knows that we can imagine a revenge for the blue.

Sonego-Evans will be the third match on court 1 starting at 16.00. The matches that will precede this challenge both involve two Italians, given that the first match will be Musetti-Lehecka, followed by Berrettini-McDonald. The meeting will be visible on Sky Sport Tennischannel 205, or on the streaming platform of Now Tv. We at OA Sport will offer you the LIVE LIVE text of Sonego-Evans, third match from 4.00 pm, with point-by-point update: good fun!

Photo: LaPresse

