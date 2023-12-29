The “Blue zones”: because numerous centenarians live in those areas

Italy’s Sardinia Named one of the World‘s “Blue Zones”

A famous saying suggests that the whole world is a country, but when it comes to life expectancy, this is certainly not the case. Life expectancy varies considerably based on different factors encountered in different areas of our planet, and one such area is Italy’s Sardinia.

Sardinia has been named as one of the world‘s “Blue Zones” by Dan Buettner, the founder of Blue Zones and a National Geographic journalist and explorer. The term “Blue Zones” refers to the five areas of the world where people reach and exceed the age of 100: Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia (Italy), Nicoya (Costa Rica), Icaria (Greece), and Loma Linda (California). Despite their geographical differences, these areas share the common characteristic of longevity.

Buettner explains, “To make it to 100 you have to have won the genetic lottery. But most of us have the ability to survive into our 90s and largely without chronic disease. As Adventists demonstrate, the average person’s life expectancy could increase by 10-12 years by adopting a Blue Zone lifestyle.”

The “secrets” of centenarians in the Blue Zones were also revealed. One of the key factors is movement, as these individuals live in environments that constantly push them to move without even thinking about it. Additionally, having a clear sense of purpose in life and managing stress are crucial for longevity. The diet and food consumption, as well as membership to religious communities, also play a significant role in their extended life expectancy.

In Sardinia and other Blue Zones, centenarians adhere to a specific approach to eating, limiting meat consumption, and enjoying moderate amounts of alcohol. They also prioritize their familial and community connections, which have been shown to support healthy behaviors and contribute to a longer life.

The concept of Blue Zones and the practices of its residents provide valuable insights into how individuals around the world can adopt lifestyles that promote longevity and overall well-being. As advancements in medical progress continue to lengthen the average age, understanding the factors contributing to extended life expectancy in specific regions offers valuable lessons for people globally who hope to live longer and healthier lives.

