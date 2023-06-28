The BNL Italy Major Premier Padel 2023 presented at the Foro Italico, Binaghi: “Our system is a model”. Cozzoli: “Winning bet”. Carraro: “It will be an extraordinary edition”

The Bnl Italy Major Padel 2023 was presented this morning at the Circolo del Foro Italico in Rome, one of the four major padel tournaments in the world together with those of Doha, Paris and Monterrey. We will start on Saturday 8 July with the qualifications and continue until 16 July, the day of the finals, which this year will take place at the prestigious Centrale stadium. There will be 134 matches scheduled over 9 days on 8 competition fields, for a double show thanks to the combined formula, with women and men at the same time (56 men’s pairs, 48 ​​women’s). Thanks to the synergistic work between the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation and Sport and Health, Italy is confirmed in the small group of nations chosen by the International Padel Federation to organize some of the largest and most important world events dedicated to the discipline of the moment.

Angelo Binaghi, President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation: “Padel is now a reality of world sport and in Italy it is growing more than in any other country. Our system is a model for many. The approaching edition of the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel is historic, for two reasons: it is the first under the aegis of Fitp and the first of its kind that includes a combined tournament, with men and women. We get there with our usual solid teamwork, achieved with the precious contributions of Sport and Health, the International Padel Federation, the Municipality of Rome and the Lazio Region, BNL which supports us and, this year, also the Department Sport”.

Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation: “A year ago, all the players defined the Rome tournament as more beautiful due to the charm and warmth of the public. I am convinced that this year athletes and fans will give us even stronger emotions. After all, we know how happy the players are to compete in this circuit, because they feel it is theirs and they perceive the passion we put into it. Padel is growing all over the world, in Italy in particular: we are returning from the emotions of Krakow, where we successfully tested the mix, and we are ready to experience an extraordinary edition of the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel, the first combined event of the our history, a goal that we strongly desired”.

Vito Cozzoli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA: “After last year’s success, we are ready to host the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel again at the Foro Italico and experience the great emotions that only sport can give. We have bet on padel by placing two courts in the temple of tennis. A wild bet. For Sport and Health, therefore, this tournament is particularly felt, we were the first to have believed in it. We were alone, indeed, alone. The first to have exploited the potential of an increasingly popular and inclusive sport in such a suggestive setting as the Foro Italico, where sport, art, culture and nature blend together. In the wake of the great record-breaking international sporting events, organized together with the Federations, we want to win a new challenge, always leveraging teamwork”.

Alessandro Onorato, Councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of the Municipality of Rome: “It is now clear that we are no longer talking about ‘Padelmania’ but about ‘Padelcertezza’. With 1.2 million practitioners in Italy and 350,000 in Rome alone, where there are also 314 sports facilities and 1,500 fields, we can have no doubts. That padel is now one of the most popular sports is indisputable. This is why we are happy to host the second edition of the Bnl Italy Major Premier Padel in the capital, which we are sure will attract many enthusiasts. Moving it from May to July allows us to modify the flows of those who will take advantage of the event to visit our city as well. We wanted to give visibility to this extraordinary event that we welcome with great enthusiasm. We have prepared the presence of banners in the most iconic streets of the city and banners on the bridges of the Tiber in such a way as to create an event that embraces the entire city as much as possible”.

Elena Palazzo, Councilor for Environment, Sport, Climate Change, Energy Transition, Sustainability of the Lazio Region: “We are happy to support this important event which this year is enriched by the combined presence of men and women. We are thus preparing to attend a great show that will strengthen the already very strong bond between Lazio and Padel. As an administration we intend to encourage this passion for this dynamic and fun sport which has the ability to involve players of different generations. We will do this by promoting initiatives and opportunities for everyone to get closer, especially for those who live far from large population centres”.

At the presentation press conference were present, among others, Diego Nepi Molinerisgeneral manager of Sport and Health SpA, and the champion Chiara Pappacenawho last week visited the Foro Italico Camp, the summer center of Sport and Health, making hundreds of children discover padel.

