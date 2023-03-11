news-txt”>

After the letter signed just a few days ago by the 37 heads of the departments of the Istituto Superiore di Sanita’, a document of support for the president Giuseppe Brusaferro also arrives from the institute’s new board of directors for his involvement in the Bergamo investigation.

Francesca Cirulli, Claudio Borghi, Luigi Genesio Icardi and Giovanni Zotta, members of the new Board of Directors established last February, express “our full human and professional support for the president.

“This is because since before we entered the Institute, on all the occasions in which we have met you, we have been able to appreciate that scientific rigor and honesty have been the characteristics that have always distinguished you. We are sure that the judicial matter that involved you will do justice to the correctness of your work and also to the generosity with which you worked in those months, away from your family, and unconditionally, for our country.

We were also able to appreciate in our first and only meeting the vision that arose from the program of activities that you presented to us for the next three years and which testifies to the ability to imagine an institution alongside public health, different from the pre-pandemic one, strong and incisive in strategies to protect everyone’s health.

We are therefore honored to be part of this project and we hope to be able to carry it out together, thanking you for having developed it in such difficult times with the contribution of the whole institute. Finally, we are pleased to recall a phrase from Seneca, ‘it is in the storm that we know the navigator'”. The newly appointed board of directors took office on 17 February in the presence of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. For the first time, the a representative elected by the Institute’s researchers, as required by the new Statute.

THE CLARIFICATION OF THE ISS

Following the press reports in which the ISS would have asked the Civil Protection in the initial phase of the Pandemic for “750 euros per test”, the institute specifies “that the news circulated so far are totally devoid of any foundation”. The Institute makes it known that it has “never asked” for this amount and “never received the sum envisaged by article 6 of the OCBPC Ordinance No. 640/2020, also envisaged to cover the costs of surveillance” . In the first phase, the Institute “with its own ordinary resources processed over 5,000 samples, 3,000 of which came from Lombardy alone and not the 800 mentioned”.

The institute also recalls in a note that “the costs actually incurred by the Institute in the first phase of the pandemic include materials for carrying out the tests, personal protective equipment for the assigned personnel, disposable material and upgrading of machinery” and that ” in an early phase of the pandemic, there were no commercial tests and they were therefore carried out with in-house protocols developed in compliance with those envisaged by the WHO”.