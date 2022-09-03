Home Health The body can smell death! Study reveals how we can tell when our time is approaching (and it would have to do with the nose)
Health

The body can smell death! Study reveals how we can tell when our time is approaching (and it would have to do with the nose)

by admin
The body can smell death! Study reveals how we can tell when our time is approaching (and it would have to do with the nose)

Our nose is more sensitive than you think: it can smell the first signs of a body’s putrefaction.

Our body is able to independently recognize a molecule that is released from decaying bodies and that puts us in a state of alert.

The nose is one of the most important sensory organs for all animals, including humans. It can help us recognize hidden dangers in an area, or help us record chemical stimuli from the environment. One of these chemical stimuli is precisely the one triggered by putresceina molecule that is released following the decay of amino acids present in animal bodies.

According to a recent study, the nose of humans is able to identify this molecule and react both unconsciously and consciously to its presence. From the experiments conducted, our spontaneous reaction is to move away and flee. This is probably due to the fact that a rotting body can represent a danger in various ways, such as signaling the presence of a predator or the risk of being infected.

This discovery comes from the joint study of Drs Ilan Shrira and Arnaud Wisman, from the Departments of Psychology at the universities of Arkansas and Kent, respectively. The two researchers studied the instinctive reactions of humans to putrescein and found that our nose is much closer to that of other animals. Through the molecules we perceive, in fact, we determine the level of danger of an area and act accordingly, even if in an unconscious way. One of the experiments saw a group of people move away from an area where putrescein had been sprayed without any news of the presence of this molecule being given.

See also  Unresolved sexual dysfunctions, between fear and performance anxiety

Another important point of the two researchers’ study is how putrescein triggers a diametrically opposite mechanism in our brain compared to pheromones. The response to danger, therefore, is the opposite of that linked to the intimacy and sweetness of the loving interpersonal relationship.

To understand if you are in a dangerous situation you can rely on your nose!

Read also:

You may also like

Gamescom 2022: the video games to keep an...

Gorgeous Metroidvania Teslagrad 2 unveils trailer featuring protagonist...

This flowing drink was just linked to a...

Gorgeous Metroidvania Teslagrad 2 unveils trailer featuring protagonist...

Would the abolition of the limited number at...

Mysterious pneumonia killed 3 people in Argentina (and...

The Deluxe Edition of “Fast Pleasure: Blood for...

“Mysterious pneumonia in Argentina”. They are already preparing...

The Italian music industry between technological innovation and...

Microsoft launched the “Xbox Series S Value Group”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy