Our nose is more sensitive than you think: it can smell the first signs of a body’s putrefaction.

Our body is able to independently recognize a molecule that is released from decaying bodies and that puts us in a state of alert.

The nose is one of the most important sensory organs for all animals, including humans. It can help us recognize hidden dangers in an area, or help us record chemical stimuli from the environment. One of these chemical stimuli is precisely the one triggered by putresceina molecule that is released following the decay of amino acids present in animal bodies.

According to a recent study, the nose of humans is able to identify this molecule and react both unconsciously and consciously to its presence. From the experiments conducted, our spontaneous reaction is to move away and flee. This is probably due to the fact that a rotting body can represent a danger in various ways, such as signaling the presence of a predator or the risk of being infected.

This discovery comes from the joint study of Drs Ilan Shrira and Arnaud Wisman, from the Departments of Psychology at the universities of Arkansas and Kent, respectively. The two researchers studied the instinctive reactions of humans to putrescein and found that our nose is much closer to that of other animals. Through the molecules we perceive, in fact, we determine the level of danger of an area and act accordingly, even if in an unconscious way. One of the experiments saw a group of people move away from an area where putrescein had been sprayed without any news of the presence of this molecule being given.

Another important point of the two researchers’ study is how putrescein triggers a diametrically opposite mechanism in our brain compared to pheromones. The response to danger, therefore, is the opposite of that linked to the intimacy and sweetness of the loving interpersonal relationship.

To understand if you are in a dangerous situation you can rely on your nose!

