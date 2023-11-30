Home » The body in an advanced state of decomposition found in a gym
by admin
The body in an advanced state of decomposition found in a gym

Remains of a man who had died about ten years ago were discovered during renovation work at a civic gym in via Porta in Pavia. The man’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, with only bones and a few shreds of skin remaining. It is speculated that he may have been a homeless person seeking refuge in the abandoned building. The authorities, including firefighters, carabinieri, and a medical examiner, were called to the scene.

Although there were no signs of violence, it is believed that the man died naturally. However, this is still a preliminary finding, and an autopsy examination will be carried out at the Forensic Medicine mortuary. The name of the victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The discovery has raised questions about the safety and security of abandoned buildings, and the need for thorough checks before renovation work begins. The community is shocked by the grim finding, and hopes for closure for the victim and their family.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the man’s identity or his whereabouts around 2013 to come forward and assist in the investigation.

