On the morning of Monday 20 March the body from the second Swedish female skier died after being run over by Avalanche fell on Sunday in the Canale degli Spagnoli, in Val Veny, above Courmayeur. The body was taken to the town mortuary.





The recovery of the second body caused by the avalanche in Courmayeur

Rescuers identified the woman by flying over the area in a helicopter and using theArtvaa device for searching for those missing in an avalanche.

The woman was part of a group of four skiers aged between 21 and 25 from Sweden, engaged in an off-piste descent. The body of a twenty-five year old had already been recovered on Sunday afternoon, the two boys who were in the group managed to save themselves.

Operations had been suspended in the late afternoon of Sunday due to poor visibility, which did not allow assessing the danger of further detachments. The good weather conditions on Monday morning instead allowed the men of the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and the Entrèves Finance Police Alpine Rescue to resume operations.





Avalanche in Courmayeur: what happened on Sunday 19 March

The avalanche detached around 1 pm on Sunday 19 March at about 2,300 meters and traveled about 600 meters, reaching the valley floor.

The two girls were completely hit by the mass of snow that fell downstream. One of the two, as mentioned, was found immediately; her friends have tried to revive her but without success. She probably died of a polytrauma. The other woman was dragged downstream for at least 400 metres.

The site of the avalanche.





The story of the survivors

The two surviving boys, as reported by the ‘ANSA’ agency, told the rescuers: “We slipped into the canal on skis and then, at a certain point, the avalanche started under our feet. We were dragged for about ten meters and managed to save ourselves. They, on the other hand, were taken further downstream”.

The four friends, of Swedish nationality and aged between 21 and 25, had been in Chamonix (France) for some time. On Sunday 19 March they had arrived on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif for a ‘freeride’ outing to take place during the day.



