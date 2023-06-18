Home » The body of Yahya, the young man missing in the Secchia, was found in Marzaglia
The body of Yahya, the young man missing in the Secchia, was found in Marzaglia

The body of Yahya Hkimi was found today, the young man who had dived into the Secchia river last Wednesday afternoon and then lost track of himself.

The body of the young man was found by a river team of the Fire Brigade at around 2.30 pm this afternoon, in a bend in the Secchia river about 500 meters downstream from the point where he had dived last Wednesday, in an area near of via Cave cemetery in Marzoglia.

The episode had occurred a few meters from the bridle of Marzaglia near the bridge on the Via Emilia. Yahya was with a friend taking a dip in the Secchia River. The friend who was with him, when he hadn’t seen him resurface from the water after a dive, had immediately raised the alarm, starting the search machine that hasn’t stopped until today when the body was found and recovered .

Yesterday, Saturday 17 June, the search had moved further downstream and it had been necessary to temporarily close the road to Ponte Alto to allow the core of divers from the Fire Brigade to lower the rafts into the water to continue the search.

