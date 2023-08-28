THE “Born Before” ASSOCIATION OF FERRARA GIVES AN IMPORTANT EQUIPMENT TO THE NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE AT CONA

Thanks to the solidarity of many people, in various initiatives that took place during 2022 in a project called “Fundraising for the purchase and donation of electromedical equipment”l’“Nati Prima di Odv” Association of Ferrara (whose President is Marika Massarenti) was successful in donating a specific monitor (Vitaguard VG3100) for the recognition of central apneas and continuous and non-invasive control of heart rate, oxygen saturation.

To succeed in this aim, the Association started by organizing, in October 2022, the event – sponsored by the Municipality of Ferrara – “Run of the Little Warriors”: a lunch which took place at the “Rivana Garden” Social Promotion Center in Ferrara, for charity which involved various groups of motorcyclists: Hells Angels MC Bologna, Iron Horses, MC Duke’s City, HOG Bologna Chapter and Casco Matto of Ferrara. Subsequently, at the end of 1922, the project took shape “Solidarity Panettone” with the involvement of the company Lyondellbasell Basell Poliolefine Italia Srl Italy of Ferrara.

With the conclusion of the fundraising it was possible to donate this important piece of equipment, indicated for use during sleep and rest phases of infants and children at risk of SIDS (sudden unexpected infant death), allowing first-level counseling for families affected by SIDS and for infants with a history of apparently life-threatening episodes (ALTE).

“Such monitoring

– highlight Dr Augustine Solinas dr.Maria Grazia Cristofori – respectively Director and Nursing Coordinator of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Cona Hospital – makes it possible not to move young patients out of the region and to improve and strengthen the collaboration between the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Ferrara and the Meyer Sleep Disorders Center in Florence. We sincerely thank the Nati Prima Association – and all the actors involved in fundraising – on behalf of the whole team”.

“The result we are achieving today is important for the Cona hospital, but above all for the families of Ferrara, who have at their disposal one more high-level tool to protect the health of newborns

– rejoices theCouncilor for Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara, Cristina Coletti -. It is a result that comes from afar and highlights the ‘big heart’ of Ferrara. For this I would like to thank all the motorcyclists of the groups who participated, last October, in the solidarity lunch organized at the Rivana Garden Center which saw the presence of the motorcyclist collectives Casco Matto of Ferrara, Iron Horses, MC Duke City, Hells Angels MC Bologna Chapter and HOG Bologna Chapter. A non-obvious sensitivity has been demonstrated which today brings concrete benefits to those in need of specific attention. As municipal administration, this time too we did our part by sponsoring a very important initiative that made a significant contribution to fundraising. We have always been at the side of our healthcare facilities, especially those of recognized high level such as the NICU of the Cona hospital, and of the patients who find assistance and care there”.

“I would like to thank all those who, with heartfelt participation and humanity, have contributed to the success of the fundraising”,

declares Marika Massarenti. “Starting from the “Rivana Garden” Social Promotion Center in Ferrara which made available the premises and the volunteers who prepared the lunch, to the motorcyclists Hells Angels Mc Bologna, Iron Horses, MC Duke’s City, HOG Bologna Chapter and Casco Matto from Ferrara who many attended. And thanks to the Lyondellbasell Basell Poliolefine Italia Srl company (with the precious contribution of Dr. Loredana Elia, Corporate Communication Manager of the Company – who supported us with the “Panettone Solidarity” project. Simply thank you for choosing us. This gesture of solidarity is transformed into concrete help by improving assistance to newborns hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a very important goal for the association. We thank the ever-present municipality and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where the collaboration is always active”.