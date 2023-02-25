The boss of Vieste, Marco Raduano, escaped today from the Nuoro prison of ‘Badu e Carros’, where he was held in the high-security facility.

The 40-year-old man from Gargano managed to escape from the structure by lowering himself with a sheet and climbing over the boundary wall. The prison police are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incredible escape, while a tight search plan has been activated in the area, with checkpoints and controls along all the roads and the arrivals and departures infrastructures of the island. Alert the police forces of Foggiano.

Raduano was recently convicted as a top figure of the homonymous clan operating in the city of Vieste, on the Gargano, as part of the ‘March Snow’ operation. The investigation allowed the disarticulation of a criminal association operating in Vieste aimed at drug trafficking, aggravated by the mafia method, by the huge quantity of drugs sold and by the use of weapons, including those of war.

A 19-year prison sentence was imposed on him, as well as 3 years of probation as a safety measure. As part of the ongoing mafia war on the Gargano, Raduano has escaped multiple ambushes.







