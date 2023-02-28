He was knocked unconscious, collapsed and hit his head. Strong enough to end up in a coma. The 30-year-old boxer Daniele Scardina struggles between life and death, who on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 5 pm, was injured in an accident at the end of a workout in the gym, after falling ill. The injury, unlike what emerged at first, would not have been caused by a punch during a boxing match but occurred following a faint.

In the gym in question, a large fitness center in via Enrico Fermi 9 in Buccinasco (Milan), two 118 crews immediately intervened. From the operations center of the regional emergency emergency agency they sent a medical car and an ambulance. According to information from the rescuers, the 30-year-old was transported in red code to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. His conditions are considered very delicate

To investigate the dynamics of what happened and the details, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Corsico also arrived in via Fermi. The military reported that the 30-year-old fell ill during a training session. For this reason he has interrupted the exercises he is performing to go to the locker room. Just in that area he would have collapsed to the ground, hitting his head badly.

Who is Daniele Scardina (King Toretto)?

Scardina, known as King Toretto, is an Italian boxer well known for some television appearances and for being Diletta Leotta’s boyfriend. On February 26, 2021, the 30-year-old had conquered the WBO intercontinental title in the super middleweight category, knocking out the reigning champion Ricardo Nunez in the eighth round. On May 13, 2022, as mentioned, he faced his compatriot Giovanni De Carolis for the WBO title, suffering the first loss of his career by TKO. Daniele Scardina then also participated in the broadcast Dancing with the Stars as a competitor, finishing in fourth place and is the face of several brands.

King Toretto begins to get serious with boxing gloves at 15 years old. The boy, born in Rozzano (Milan) but of Sicilian origins, goes to the United States, New York and Miami, to train as a professional with Dino Spencer. He becomes a member of the Miami Evangelical Pentecostal Church of God. An investment, that of his apprenticeship in the 5th Street Gym, which bears fruit from him. In 2013, at the age of 21, he won the Golden Glove and participated in the World Series of Boxing and the Talent League. In March 2019 he won the international title of the super-middleweight category of the International Boxing Federation. Before the WBO intercontinental title and the defeat with De Carolis.

Since then, Scardina did not fight. On Tuesday he was doing a glove session: King Toretto was targeting the debut match in the light heavyweight scheduled for Friday 24 March at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. Then the dramatic illness and the journey with sirens blaring towards the home hospital in Rozzano. His building, his ring, for the most important battle.

The gym where the boxer fell ill: photos