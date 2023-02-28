Home Health the boxer Daniele Scardina in a coma
the boxer Daniele Scardina in a coma

the boxer Daniele Scardina in a coma

He was knocked unconscious, collapsed and hit his head. Strong enough to end up in a coma. The 30-year-old boxer Daniele Scardina struggles between life and death, who on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 5 pm, was injured in an accident at the end of a workout in the gym, after falling ill. The injury, unlike what emerged at first, would not have been caused by a punch during a boxing match but occurred following an illness.

In the gym in question, a large fitness center in via Enrico Fermi 9 in Buccinasco (Milan), two 118 crews immediately intervened. From the operations center of the regional emergency emergency agency they sent a medical car and an ambulance. According to information from the rescuers, the 30-year-old was transported in red code to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. His conditions are considered very delicate.

To investigate the dynamics of what happened and the details, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Corsico also arrived in via Fermi. The military reported that the 30-year-old fell ill during a training session. For this reason he has interrupted the exercises he is performing to go to the locker room. Just in that area he would have collapsed to the ground, hitting his head badly.

Who is Daniele Scardina (King Toretto)?

Scardina, known as King Toretto, is an Italian boxer well known for some television appearances and for being Diletta Leotta’s boyfriend. On February 26, 2021, the 30-year-old had conquered the WBO intercontinental title in the super middleweight category, knocking out the reigning champion Ricardo Nunez in the eighth round. On May 13, 2022, as mentioned, he faced his compatriot Giovanni De Carolis for the WBO title, suffering the first loss of his career by TKO. Since then he hadn’t fought.

Daniele Scardina then also participated in the broadcast Dancing with the Stars as a competitor, finishing in fourth place and is the face of several brands.

The gym: photo

