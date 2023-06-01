The boyfriend confesses: he wanted to burn Giulia Tramontano’s body. Her sister: “I died too” [VIDEO]

breaking latest news – It was found, in an abandoned green area in the town of Senago, the body of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seventh month pregnant, who has been missing for five days.

It was her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, arrested for murder, who found the woman’s body. “I killed her“, the 30-year-old barman allegedly confessed during interrogation at the Senago barracks. It was the man who indicated to the investigators where his partner’s body was.

Stabbed to death

According to an initial examination it has it before stabbedkilling her, and after he tried to burn his corpse in vain. To get rid of the woman, the 30-year-old wrapped the body in plastic bags and some sheets he had at home.

He dragged him from the apartment also passing on the stairs of the building to his car. Later he has abandoned the body in a cavity of a box of a building in via Monte Rosa, about half a kilometer from the house.

Sister: “We’re dead too”

“We will always be that flower leaning on your shoulder. We will support you both, we will be like clouds and we will always look up. I would like to shout it to the world how I feel, but the words die in my throat”. Thus begins the dramatic farewell of Chiara Tramontano, sister of Giulia, the 29-year-old woman killed in the Milanese area while she was seven months pregnant, entrusted to a post on Instagram.

“Because – writes Chiara – I died slowly in these five days. We are dead. So that you are never alone. We came with you, to be able to cradle, hug, touch. Because I wanted to be the best aunt ever, if I wish they had let me. We wish we had done more to bring you home. Please… tell me: was that enough? Did you hear us? Because we don’t hear anything anymore”. In another story, the woman posted an image of the family reunited, thanking all those who participated in the search “from the depths of the heart of a broken family, of brothers who have not had the opportunity to rock their nephew”.

Collapsed after examination on apartment building stairs

When he saw the specialists of the scientific investigation section of the carabinieri analyzing the common stairs of the condominiumAlessandro Impagnetiello collapsed and decided to confess to the murder.

Around 10pm, the 30-year-old barman, accompanied by the military, had briefly returned home to recover some personal items from the apartment in via Novella seized by the investigators.

Perhaps convinced that he had cleaned up the traces of the murder in the house, it was not the same for the common areas of the building where he allegedly passed dragging the body of his girlfriend during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Already in his Volkswagen T-Roc yesterday afternoon the white overalls of the Arma had found some bloodstains. In the long interrogation that took place last night with the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and the carabinieri of the Impagnatiello investigative unit, she said she had acted alone without the help of accomplices.

Engaged transferred to San Vittore

Alessandro Impagnatiello was transferred from the Senago Carabinieri barracks in San Vittore prison in Milan. The detention issued by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo is being notified in which the barman is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide, suppression of a corpse and non-consensual abortion

The murder

A sudden murder at the height of an argument after the 29-year-old had met his partner’s other girlfriend. Last Saturday, although she had already harbored suspicions since April, Giulia agreed to meet what in her eyes was thelover of the future father of her child. It was the other woman, an American colleague of the barman, who asked for the face-to-face, also suspicious of the 30-year-old’s behavior.

The latter, after she too became pregnant with Impagnetiello, had chosen to terminate the pregnancy. In the clarifying meeting, the two women became aware of the countless lies told by the 30-year-old and of the double life that the man led with them.

On the same evening there would have been a further confrontation between Tramontato and Impagnatiello which would have degenerated – according to the accusatory hypothesis – into the murder of the woman. It was the discovery of some biological traces, probably blood, in Alessandro Impagnatiello’s car that made the Milanese investigators decide to investigate the man.

Impagnetiello tried to meet his lover after the murder

Alessandro Impagnatiello he tried unsuccessfully to meet his American colleague with whom he had a parallel relationship after killing his partner. To get her to meet her man he allegedly told her he was hers”a free manand that the 29-year-old was gone.

Furthermore, he would have reiterated, lying, that the child that Tramontano was carrying was not his. The meeting did not materialize because the American got scared.

Pm: “the killer sent text messages when she was already dead”

Giulia was killed between “7 and 8.30” on Saturday 27 May. The Milanese investigators are convinced of this. “There was a misdirection attempt when the suspect sends messages to his friend of the partner from the phone when the victim was already certainly dead, “said prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo.

Giulia – as documented by a surveillance camera pointing to the street where she lived – was still alive at 7.05pm.

Pm: “It is premeditated voluntary homicide”

“Analysis of online searches has allowed us to understand the ways in which the suspect decided to kill his partner and how to get rid of the body. modalities had been conceived, studied and organised. This is why premeditation was contested”. Prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, head of the Carabinieri investigation into the murder of Giulia Tramontato, said at the press conference

© Chiara Tramontano’s Facebook profile Julia Tramontano

“The affair must teach us women that we shouldn’t never go to the explanation meeting. It is a moment that should never be lived because it is extremely dangerous” underlined the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella in the press conference.

The search on the Net to get rid of the body

While he waited for Giulia to come home, Impagnatiello searched the Internet for “how to dispose of a corpse in a bathtub” and “how to clean burnt spots”. Armani: she no longer worked for us

Armani: “He had already been suspended from work”

“Mr. Impagnatiello had been suspended from his duties as a barman at the Armani Hotel in Milan”, reads a statement from the Armani Group and Emaar Properties PJSC, the company that owns the Armani Hotel. “Such events – added the Armani Group – are not tolerable in a civil society. Episodes like this cannot and must never happen”.

Sister Chiara: “Thanks for your help, we are destroyed”

Thank you. Thank you for giving us the hope of finding her. Thank you for believing and helping us. right to be such”. Chiara Tramontano, Giulia’s sister, entrusts her thoughts to a story on Instagram of her. “Our family will always be united like in this photo,” she adds, sharing an image of all smiling together, mom, dad and children.

The lover: “Alessandro lied to both”

with Julia”we confided and we agreed on that Alessandro lied to us bothand”, said the 23-year-old who had had an affair with Impagnatiello. The messages exchanged with Giulia after the latter had returned home to Senago made us suspicious that something strange had happened. “In my opinion, she was writing to me in a different”, he recorded last Monday in front of the Senago carabinieri.

When “we met” around 5pm on Saturday at the Armani Hotel “Giulia was convinced she wanted to talk to all three of us together, and to find an explanation” while in the messages received between 8.30pm and 9.50pm “she wrote to me that she was not was honest with me and to leave her alone and that she wanted to go home (I think she meant her home in Naples). After that, Giulia never replied to any message in the chat”.