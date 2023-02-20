The future of the master’s judo gym is at risk Gianni Maddaloni in Scampia. The Municipality is asking for the balance of arrears of a little more than 380,000 euros, and sets the monthly lease for the building in which the building is located at 1,900 euros. Star Judo Club. Figures absolutely beyond Maddaloni’s possibilities. Above all, he never considered having to pay rent for that gym born inside a municipal property for the simple reason that he was never asked. Why the Star Judo Club it was not born to do business but to offer the boys of Scampia an alternative to the Strada, which in these parts means dealing and Camorra. Objective centered on the plan, and celebrated by books, even a fiction for Rai1, and by the recognition of Coni which with the president Malagò he defined Maddaloni’s commitment to transmitting the values ​​of judo and sport to the boys of Scampia, and above all respect for the rules and laws, as “legendary”.

The Federation Not to mention that even the Fijlkam (the Italian Judo, Karate and Martial Arts Federation) has benefited greatly from it thanks to a long series of successes in the competitive field which include world, European and Italian titles and have been conquered by athletes born and raised on this tatami. The letter in which the Star Judo Club is indicated as a "debtor to the Municipality of Naples for unpaid monthly installments relating to fees and/or occupational allowances (…) for a total of € 380,574.70" is dated 29 December and was sent by Napoli Servizi, the company in house of the Municipality which manages, among other things, the assets. But in the delivery report of the facility on October 11, 2005, when the mayor was Rosa Russo Iervolino, there is no mention of royalties, but Maddaloni is clearly indicated as the "assigned to all legal effects" of the property in question.