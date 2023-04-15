«This ministry represents that in the Italian legal system the precautionary measure of house arrest, which in the case of Artem Uss it is made safer by the application of the electronic bracelet, it is in all respects equivalent to the measure of custody in prison”. The answer, which through “inspections” on the Milanese judges, the Ministry of Justice is looking for on why the 40-year-old Russian businessman (accused by the Americans of smuggling oil and technologies) had remained in his villa Basiglio under house arrest granted to him by the Court of Appeal of Milan on November 25, 2022, after almost 40 days in the Busto Arsizio prison since October 17, is in a document that the Ministry of Justice knows well because it was the author: the reply letter on December 6, 2022 to the complaints with which on November 29 the US Justice Department had “exhorted the Italian authorities to take all possible measures” to avoid “the very high risk of fleeing Uss”: then really escaped from house arrest on March 22 the day after the first go-ahead in the extradition appeal, simply detaching the electronic bracelet from the wi-fi platform and taking it away in the escape organized by his supporters by car towards Slovenia and Serbia, and from here to Russia.

The reassurance was given by the ministry even though the Americans in their letter had listed «in the last three years six cases of fugitives fled from Italy while a request for extradition to the United States was pending»: a Spaniard judged by the Court of Appeal of Florence, a Greek by magistrates of Venice, a German by judges of Trento, an American in togas of Genoa, a Nigerian and a Swiss in Milan. And already in the hearing on November 9, 2022, the Milanese deputy attorney general Giulio Benedetti in his opinion against house arrest had evoked how “the past year”, when a person requested by the USA had precisely escaped from house arrest, “the submission to the electronic bracelet did not constitute an impediment to the illegitimate removal». See also Japan's PKM Painted Canal Cover joins new members! 6 types of elves enter Kurashiki City! -ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

Moreover, extradition procedures are always very lengthy, and therefore not infrequently weighs the prospect of keeping a person in prison for many months in view of decisions that could ultimately deny extradition and thus determine an unjust detention to be compensated. Moreover, while by law the Court of Appeal could have autonomously reinstated the prison only in case of violations by Uss, both the Attorney General and the ministry could have asked her to put him back in prisonwho had initially requested prison on October 19 when Uss was already there, and to whom article 714 of the code of procedure confers this faculty «at all times» of the proceeding: but not even the ministry deems it necessary to ask the judges to have Uss returned from house arrest to prison.

And while it is evident that in general the use of electronic bracelets will be better calibrated (from which a ‘Ndrangheta killer had recently escaped in Milan), the reason why Uss cellphones and computerswhich the Americans have been asking Italy to seize since October 2022 together with his arrest at Malpensa, have not been seized by the police operating at the airport, but only on 13 March 2023 by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Milan, which the General Prosecutor’s Office is now asking for guidance. The Americans re-solicited the question around 20 February, the international affairs office of the prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale asked for the documents at the end of the month to understand if and where the kidnapping had been carried out, at the beginning of March it received the documents and therefore the certainty that there had never been a kidnapping, and on 13 March he sent the GdF to carry it out at Uss’ house.