Our brain communicates on two different frequency channels, just like a radio. Precious communications, which take place on different levels and with characteristics that have their own peculiarities. This is the discovery made by the team of researchers of the State University of Milan, a study conducted in collaboration with the Cinac of Madrid and the University of Trieste and published on npj Parkinson’s Disease, of the Nature group. An important discovery to better understand the mechanisms that are triggered, for example, in diseases such as Parkinson’s.

The first tests on a molecule to slow down Parkinson’s are positive by Valentina Guglielmo

08 June 2022



How brain waves move

The researchers of the Aldo Ravelli Center, of the Department of Health Sciences of the University of Milan at the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo, have opened a door to the understanding of how our brain communicates: in AM (Amplitude Modulation) mode more resistant to electric discharges, able to go farther but less, so to speak, precise and complete; in FM (frequency Modulation) mode, much clearer and more detailed.

To do this, the experts recorded the electrical activity (similar to the electroencephalogram) of populations of neurons through electrodes that are surgically implanted in the deep parts of the brain for Parkinson’s disease therapy, through deep brain stimulation, also known as DBS.

The brain like like a radio

“Up to now the activity of this type has been studied in the amplitude modulation of the various components of the spectrum of its frequencies – explains Professor Alberto Priory, director of the Neurological Clinic of the University of Milan at the Polo Universitario San Paolo -. A way completely analogous to what our car radios use when we set them to AM mode. For this study, on the other hand, in addition to this conventional approach, an analysis of the frequency modulation, referred to as FM, was started. The outcome? It has been revealed that there are two different channels of information, two codes that better clarify the functioning of complex neuronal systems such as those of the human brain “.

Parkinson’s, life span also linked to some genes by Fabio Di Todaro

August 30, 2022



“Surprising results”

“The results obtained are surprising”, Priori emphasizes, making it clear that “up to now the language of the brain has only been heard in part, precisely because the second channel on which the information traveled was not known”. This means that conclusions that were taken for granted, with reference to different pathologies, will probably have to be revised “.

In essence, the pivotal points of the discovery are three: firstly it was understood that the two codes, AM and FM, are mathematically independent, that is, the relationships that bind them are biological. Then, the FM modality of the signals turns out to be more informative and more accurate in defining the state of neurons. Finally, the most important conclusion is that we must rethink how to listen to the activity of neuronal populations using both channels in a combined way, that is, listening to them in both FM and AM.

The woman who smells Parkinson’s helps develop quick tests for diagnosis by Alessandra Volpe

09 September 2022



Two ways to pick up brain waves

“Listening in a single modality may not make us perceive all the messages and everything that neuronal populations tell us – specifies the neurologist -. Each modality of information transmission has complementary characteristics for the other: while AM ​​is less influenced by distance, FM can be much more precise and less susceptible to interference and “electrical” noise.

“What do we expect? Certainly to reach further knowledge – concluded Priori – an application can be identified in this area: adaptive brain stimulation for Parkinson’s could be guided by frequency waves, which are more precise. And this would allow us to arrive at previously unimaginable results in understanding the disease. But, more generally, the discovery lays the foundations for a combined AM and FM approach for the definition of brain states from all signals of brain neuron populations, such as electroencephalogram . So new scenarios are opening up, and we are enthusiastic about it “.