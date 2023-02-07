Non-Rem sleep Other than rest: the brain has a lot to do when it sleeps, even if it operates in different modalities from the ones it uses while awake. Some structures in particular are busy, such as the hippocampus, engaged in communicating with different areas of the cerebral cortex. An important job to process the information received, select it and start its conservation. So for stabilize the memories that make up the various types of memory. All of this happens especially during the so-called non-Rem sleep phase, as research published in has shown Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas).

The relationship with dementia The study demonstrates how during this phase of sleep the activity of the cerebral cortex is organized in short bursts which have the characteristic of bring areas even very distant into contact with each other, creating specific networks of neurons. One of these networks, the so-called Default Mode Network, known because it is activated during waking when “you are not thinking about anything”, during sleep is in constant conversation with the hippocampus. A conversation that most likely represents an important neurobiological substrate of memory. Understanding these basic mechanisms of memory is also important for developing strategies aimed at counteract cognitive disorders and dementias. Â«In fact, to understand what happens in the brain during sleep, we must bear in mind that in this phase the brain does not “sleep” and its level of activity is comparable to that observed during wakefulness, albeit with a ” quite different,” he explains Francis Battagliaan Italian neuroscientist currently working at the Donders Institute for Brain Cognition and Behavior of Radboud University in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Reprocess information 'Furthermore, brain activity is largely generated spontaneously and autonomously. The stimuli that reach the brain, for example the sensory ones, are more than anything else a disturbance of a dynamic that tries to maintain its internal coherence. The opposite of what happens when we are awake, e brain dynamics adapt to make us respond quickly and adequately to external stimuli. During sleep, as well as when we are awake when we are not busy, the brain is freed from these duties and therefore it can reprocess, consciously or unconsciously, the information it has previously received. This is our memory, which is not a passive receptacle of data, like a computer disk, but something active and constantly evolving.' It is through such a mechanism that the human mind manages to extract the most important elements from the experience and to forget the less relevant ones. This is how experiences are transformed into knowledge, generating that particular form of memory which is called semantic memory, the one that contains the knowledge of the world in general, such as the use of objects and which can be translated into words that report events, facts, ideas. And it is always through this mechanism that it also consolidates the memory called proceduralthat of physical and manual skills, such as riding a bicycle.

“Replay” function Sleep consolidates what has been learned and therefore plays an important role in the performance improvement starting the following day. «For semantic memory, the theory of memory consolidation foresees two different neurobiological systems – explains Battaglia -. The first, based on the hippocampus, would create a first snapshot of every episode in our life; the second is located instead in the cerebral cortex, where memories can reside for a longer time. The second system learns more slowly, as it receives input from the hippocampus, which then reproduces the same sequences of activities produced during the experience in sleep. This “replay”, of which we have no awareness, orchestrates the activity of the whole brain, which learns through the creation of new synapses, the contact points between neurons, through which these cells communicate. The mechanism of this replay is actually quite complex, both because it is in humans the processes of integration between the hippocampus and the cortex can last for decadesand because it also involves other brain areas, such as the basal ganglia, but most probably the most important role is played by the Default Mode Network. This network of structures is one of the most important discoveries of recent studies carried out with brain activity visualization techniques, such as functional magnetic resonance. The areas of the Default Mode Network are activated when we are not doing anything specific. But if we start reading, for example, or paying attention to the world around us, they become less active.

See also Salute, in Florence medicine lesson for 200 high school students Stream of consciousness There are many theories about what the Default Mode Network does, for example that it is one tool of the imaginationof the «stream of consciousnessÂ», which is involved in memory and understanding of social life. What we have learned in our research is that its relationship with the hippocampus is bidirectional. So the Default Mode Network could be an alternative memory consolidation engine, perhaps linked to contents other than those that depend on the hippocampus, such as older or less detailed memories. Research published in Pnas was made by exploring the activity of the cerebral cortex of mice. They have been introduced into their neurons by genetic methods, fluorescent molecules whose luminosity changes according to the electrical activity of the neurons. These sensors make it possible to see evolving brain activity through a particular microscope. Compared to methods that can also be used in humans, such as fMRI, these methods deliver a very detailed representation of cortical activity. â€œMany of these phenomena, originally described in mice, have since been confirmed in humans as well, such as the hippocampus/cortex connection and the modalities of activation in the cortex during sleep – confirms Battaglia -. After all, the organization of the brain is very similar in all mammals. In humans networks are certainly much more complex and I would expect to see other, more intricate ways of activation, but what we see in mice is certainly relevant to us as well.’

Unanswered questions However, there are many mysteries still to be revealed about that very particular state of life which is sleep. For example what is REM sleep for, the stage in which most dreams occur, and in which brain activity is completely different from that of non-REM sleep and more similar to that of wakefulness. 'Our goal as researchers is to try to formulate a comprehensive theory of the spontaneous activity of the brain in dreaming and waking, of which the replay is probably only one aspect – concludes Battaglia -. In this regard, the theory proposed by should be recalled Giulio Tononi and Chiara CirelliItalians who work at the University of Wisconsin, according to which sleep has above all an important homeostatic functionof rebalancing of synaptic and neuronal processes».

Children’s naps The complexity of the relationship between sleep and memory also emerges from a study that puts forward a new hypothesis on the meaning of transition from many naps, without distinction between night and day, to a single night’s sleep in young children. The study, led by Rebecca Spencer of the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and published in the journal Pnasindicates that this transition takes place so progressively since it follows the maturation process of that network of neurons that makes the hippocampus and cortex talk during sleep. When the network is fully matured, the brain finally needs less sleep to stabilize memory. This is how we pass from the 20 hours of sleep of newborns, divided into many naps, to a slightly more defined nocturnal sleep around 4-6 months, up to just two daytime naps and a longer nocturnal sleep, around 9 months of age . Then, in general, we gradually move on to sleeping only at night and completely abandoning daytime naps. It’s the signal that the hippocampus/cortex network is mature for night-only management of the memory processing and stabilization function.