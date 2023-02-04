Home Health The brain never “sleeps”: so memories are formed at night (when you don’t think)
Health

The brain never “sleeps”: so memories are formed at night (when you don’t think)

by admin
The brain never “sleeps”: so memories are formed at night (when you don’t think)

Other than rest: the brain has a lot to do when it sleeps, even if it operates in different modalities from the ones it uses while awake. Some structures in particular are busy, such as the hippocampus, engaged in communicating with different areas of the cerebral cortex. An important job to process the information received, select it and start its conservation. So for stabilize the memories that make up the various types of memory. All of this happens especially during the so-called non-Rem sleep phase, as research published in has shown Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas).

February 4, 2023 | 2.10pm

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Record intervention at Rizzoli in Bologna: corrected a back bent by 100 degrees

You may also like

Cospito: ‘If it gets worse, I don’t want...

8 symptoms of high cholesterol (and 4 diseases...

Fake vaccines to Camila Giorgi and Madame, the...

Fight against tumours, still too many differences between...

High blood pressure in pregnancy: what to do...

AVIS AND FIDAS RENEW THE COLLABORATION WITH THE...

ChatGPT Examining for US Physician Licensure

FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC, INC. – IVF MEDIUM (OIL...

Cospito, the doctors: “Hospitalization if he continues to...

Santex SpA / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy