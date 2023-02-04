Other than rest: the brain has a lot to do when it sleeps, even if it operates in different modalities from the ones it uses while awake. Some structures in particular are busy, such as the hippocampus, engaged in communicating with different areas of the cerebral cortex. An important job to process the information received, select it and start its conservation. So for stabilize the memories that make up the various types of memory. All of this happens especially during the so-called non-Rem sleep phase, as research published in has shown Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas).