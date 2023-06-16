the brand and the batch not to be consumed

The Ministry of Health has recalled a type of salami due to the presence of Listeria. The reporting was necessary, as usually happens in these cases, for a microbiological risk. The presence of the bacterium In fact, listeria monocytogenes in food can cause the infection known as Listeriosis. The recall form published by the Ministry specifies the salami brand and the batch not to be consumed.









The salami brand recalled by the Ministry of Health

The report from the Ministry of Health concerns a type of salami found in the supermarket. It is a fresh salami produced by Novella Farms Trails.

As can be seen from the recall form of the Ministry of Health, dated 14 June 2023, the salami subject to the report is marketed by ‘Centro Carni Rigamonti Srl’.

In the photo, by way of illustration, a sliced ​​salami









Furthermore, from the information disseminated by the Ministry, it is clear that the salami is produced in the province of Cremona and is sold in packs of 280 grams.

In addition, the identification mark of the plant or manufacturer is IT 9/700 L.





Which lot is affected by the presence of Listeria

The Ministry’s call concerns one batch of salami reporting object. Contamination by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenesin fact, it only affects the lotto 3216NOV.









Furthermore, in the warnings, the Ministry advises to return the product of the lot in question at the point of sale where the purchase was made.

As anticipated, the reason for the recall of the food product released by the Ministry is to be linked to the found presence inside the salami belonging to the lotto 3216NOV of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.





The bacterium that causes Listeriosis

In addition to bringing the salami back to the point of sale where it was purchased, the advice is not to eat it. The bacterium Listeriain fact, it is known to cause thefoodborne infection called Listeriosis.









The main route of transmission for humans is precisely that of food. The people most exposed to the risk of contracting a serious form of the infection are the debilitated subjects, the immunosuppressed and pregnant women.

Listeriosis can take different clinical forms: from gastroenteritis which occurs within a few hours of ingestion and can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and severe septicemia in the most serious forms.

Recently, again due to the presence of Listeria, the Ministry of Health has also recalled a type of veal with tuna sauce present in supermarkets.















