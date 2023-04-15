the break with Giletti and the yellow of Berlusconi’s photo

For a few months it has also landed on Tik Tok, the social network for young people. Thirty thousand followers, a few thousand likes and endless streams in which he alternates the announcement of explosive revelations on the great mysteries of the Republic with tender interludes on his grandson. fact totum- «do chores» one would say in Sicily- of the Graviano brothers, the bosses who wanted Don’s death Pino Puglisi, has always been an ice cream maker by official trade. But the 4-year sentence for aiding and abetting Brancaccio’s mafia bosses, whom he allegedly hosted while on the run, tells the other side of Salvatore Baiardothe gambler with a passion for poker, who doesn’t want to be called repentant.

Sicilian from Trabia, a life spent in Piedmont, from the shores of Lake Orta, months ago, he “predicted” to the journalist Massimo Gilettiin front of the cameras of It’s not the Arenathe arrest of Matthew Messina Money who, tired and ill, would soon give up. Indeed, he will say after the capture of the godfather, «would be delivered» in exchange for a gift from the State, the abolition of life imprisonment for the bosses of Brancaccio, buried in 41 bis from dozens of sentences to life imprisonment. A claimed link with the two mafia massacres defined with indulgence «two good guys that they made juvenile crap».

For some a kind of seer managed to prophesy the arrest of the fugitive, for others an imposter in search of money (he allegedly pocketed 32,000 euros from Giletti’s show), Baiardo went on TV more than once. Alternating silences and winks with never-before-seen revelations (one for all: «I saw the change of hands of thered diary Of Paolo Borsellino»), all said or not said with the air of someone who knows a lot. However, the unrepentant Baiardo hides behind a totale mutismor when you go into detail or ask who he is its source. And postpone the answer to better times. See also RE4 Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date Officially Released Ada Appearance｜State of Play PS5

Although his television fortunes began with appearances on It’s not the ArenaBaiardo with Giletti and his broadcast (later suspended by la 7) it has been broken for weeks. On Tik Tok he explains that he left the network «for new initiatives» that will allow him to really say what he thinks. And always on Tik Tok, in announcing theimminent presentation of one of his books in Turin, hints of now certain engagements on the Mediaset networkswhich, however, they readily denied. Also on the social platform it was the Omegna ice cream maker who announced that the Florence prosecutor Luca Tescaroliwho investigates the mafia massacres of ’93, flew to Palermo to interrogate him (the latest in a long series of reports).

Among the (many) issues that the magistrates ask Baiardo to account for is a picture of the spring of ’92before the TNT of Capaci and Via D’Amelio: a snapshot that the former facilitator of the Brancaccio bosses would have shown to Giletti and which he would immortalize, he himself tells the journalist not knowing he is being intercepted, Silvio Berlusconithe boss Joseph Graviano and the General of the Carabinieri Francesco Delfino.

The shot would have been shown to the conductor as proof that, despite his reputation as a cheater, Baiardo is not bluffing when he says he knows about the relationship between the leader of FI and Cosa nostra. Giletti the snapshot (which would date back to the 90s and would have been “stolen” perhaps with the intention of making some money on it) he saw her, recognizing the former prime minister in the image together with two men. Eventually though it was never aired because the journalist demanded much more feedback. To give it to La7 Baiardo at least in principle he would not have demanded anything, “but I do not exclude that he wanted money”, the conductor himself told the prosecutors. Questioned though the ice cream man denied everything, despite the interceptions. And from his refuge in Trabia he announces new searing revelations.

In short, a yellow. On which the former prime minister’s lawyer intervened, the lawyer Giorgio Perroni, who spoke of «absurd accusations of alleged mafia against Berlusconi, which have always proved to be false and exploitative. So much so that every time the investigators themselves had to admit that they were unfounded».