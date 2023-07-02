The breaking latest news of the live coverage of the Palio on July 2, 2023

There are ten districts that take part in the careers: the departure today, July 2, from 19.30 with the career dedicated to the Madonna di Provenzano.

There are 15 thousand people present in Piazza del Campo.

At 19.40 read the order to the canapés:

Onda, Torre, Selva, Istrice, Drago, Tartuca, Aquila, Nicchio, Giraffe, Snail.

The promoter of this palio of July 2, 2023 is Bartolo Ambrosione.

Live news

Big nervousness at the canape.

The snail has not yet entered at 19.47. The mover then calls everyone out again.

At 19.53 the alignment at the ropes is still awaited.

It is said that this will be a long move: the Rook is looking for its place with the nearby Wave and the Snail looking at the Tartuca. Straight antennas for the other districts.

At 19.57 the starter calls the horses out again.

At 20.04 the mossiere invites the Tower to line up with the ropes, he returns for a moment but then nothing. He enters and succeeds several times.

The Onda and the Torre are opposing contradas and are in first and second place, next to the canape.

The crowd is noisy but the move still doesn’t start.

At 20.11 the mossiere calls the districts out again for the fourth time.

The move is valid at 20.13

The Selva wins with Tittia.

The provaccia won by the Aquila

It was the district of L’Aquila that won today’s provaccia. Contrada della Torre had a good starting point and kept the lead for the entire first lap when the Aquila arrived and took the first position to keep it until the end of the third lap.

The horses and the favourites

Unlike the three newcomers, Veranu, Anda and Bola and Abbasantesa, who went to Aquila (ridden by Scangeo), Chiocciola (Scompiglio) and Giraffa (Tamurè). Without testing the square, the purse of the favorites remains almost stable. Above all the Selva, with Violenta da Clodia and Tittia, in search of the tenth personal affirmation and the fifth consecutive (no jockey has ever done it).

Then Onda, with Brigante, and Torre, with Gingillo. Also listed is the Dragon, with Tempesta. To complete the lot, Nicchio, with Astoriux and Turbine, Tartuca, Una Grandine, Istrice, with Ares.

The jockeys

Aquila Stefano Piras known as Scangeo,

Giraffe Federico Guglielmi known as Tamure’,

Selva Giovanni Atzeni said Titia,

Onda Carlo Sanna known as Brigante,

Nicchio Elias Manniucci known as Turbine,

Tartuca Sebastiano Murtas known as Grandine,

Porcupine Federico Arri known as Ares,

Dragon Andrea Coghe known as Tempesta,

Giuseppe Zedde Tower known as Gingillo,

Snail Jonathan Bartoletti known as Scompiglio.

The jockey with the most victories Tittia, nine, followed by Scompiglio with six. One victory for Brigante, three for Gingillo.

The Palio dell’Assunta, however, will be on August 16th.

Diretta su La7

The race in Piazza del Campo will be broadcast live on television and streamed online on La7 starting at 17:30.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

