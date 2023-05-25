Home » The bridge over the Strait of Messina is law
Health

The bridge over the Strait of Messina is law

by admin
The bridge over the Strait of Messina is law





24 maggio 2023 23:23

Berlusconi: “We have kept the commitment made with the South”. Salvini: “Historic decision”


Salvini: “Historical decision”

Now the bridge is “a historic, definitive decision that has been awaited for more than 50 years,” explains Salvini. As for the decision to restart from the old 2011 project, this “will protect against the billionaire disputes that have been hanging over our heads for years”, as the ministry also explains in a list of Faq published as soon as the decree is approved. And given that “it will be the bridge for all Italians” we are thinking of a competition for ideas to give it a name. The decree states for the approval of the executive project the deadline of 31 July 2024. The bridge could be passable in 2032in the hope of Salvini.

Berlusconi: “Commitment kept”

“We have kept the commitment made with the Sicilians, with the Calabrians, with the whole South. The bridge over the Strait is now law and tomorrow it will be a reality. A journey that my governments had begun and that the left had guilty of interrupting was completed We had promised that this time we would have achieved it and now the road has been traced. From today Italy is more united, Sicily is closer to Europe. Finally!”. Thus the president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi, as prime minister several times promoter of projects for the bridge over the Strait of Messina that have never been completed so far.


See also  The beautiful thirty-somethings: the most beautiful cars born in 1993

You may also like

Inter take the Coppa Italia in comeback: Lautaro’s...

Intermittent Fasting: Does It Really Work? The answer...

Hypnosis treatment for alcohol | dr phil. Elmar...

Spider-Man, Metal Gear Solid, GaaS e indie

“Kiev behind the blitz against the Kremlin”: the...

What Happens to Our Body?

Candida auris: Dangerous yeast is spreading – what...

The world mourns the passing of Tina Turner....

Hairstyles for mature women with thin hair: trends...

At Gemelli the world’s first gastroscopy without a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy