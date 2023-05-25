The bridge over the Strait of Messina is law

24 maggio 2023 23:23
Berlusconi: “We have kept the commitment made with the South”. Salvini: “Historic decision”
Salvini: “Historical decision”
Now the bridge is “a historic, definitive decision that has been awaited for more than 50 years,” explains Salvini. As for the decision to restart from the old 2011 project, this “will protect against the billionaire disputes that have been hanging over our heads for years”, as the ministry also explains in a list of Faq published as soon as the decree is approved. And given that “it will be the bridge for all Italians” we are thinking of a competition for ideas to give it a name. The decree states for the approval of the executive project the deadline of 31 July 2024. The bridge could be passable in 2032in the hope of Salvini.
Berlusconi: “Commitment kept”
“We have kept the commitment made with the Sicilians, with the Calabrians, with the whole South. The bridge over the Strait is now law and tomorrow it will be a reality. A journey that my governments had begun and that the left had guilty of interrupting was completed We had promised that this time we would have achieved it and now the road has been traced. From today Italy is more united, Sicily is closer to Europe. Finally!”. Thus the president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi, as prime minister several times promoter of projects for the bridge over the Strait of Messina that have never been completed so far.