France is on the alert over a bronchiolitis epidemic. The number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations in children under the age of two is very high and stands at levels higher than those observed in the last 10 years. The alarming epidemiological evolution necessitated the intervention of the ministry of health which activated the national white plan, foreseen in exceptional health situations.

Created in 2014, the system makes it possible to “reorganize the offer of assistance” in hospitals, but also in cities and in the medical-social sector, in order to “reallocate resources with respect to the priorities identified”, indicates the website of the Ministry of Health. This can be done by “recalling hospital staff” and “strengthening the permanence of outpatient care”, that is, the availability of private doctors in the evenings and on weekends, or even, “if local means are no longer sufficient”, by mobilizing the health reserve. The move became necessary after the entire territory of metropolitan France, including part of the overseas territories, was classified by Santé publique France as “in an epidemic phase”.

In the week between October 31 and November 6, 6,891 children under two years of age ended up in the emergency room. Of these, 6,326 (92 percent) were less than a year old. In 2,337 cases, hospitalization was required. To date, hospitalizations for bronchiolitis account for 50 percent of hospitalizations following an emergency room visit in children under the age of two. By comparison, this percentage hovered around 40 percent during the peaks of previous seasons.

Although several viruses can cause this respiratory infection, the main culprit is the respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv). If in a healthy adult, the infection presents with symptoms similar to those of the common cold, the course of the disease in a newborn or a child with a chronic illness can be much more severe, causing cough and difficulty breathing. RSV is highly contagious: it is mainly transmitted by coughing, saliva, sneezing, hands and contaminated objects.