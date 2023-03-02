I cItalian taxpayers, including the millions who have benefited from building bonuses, have every right not to understand the details. Struggling to find your way around state accounting is human. Its rules are abstruse and elusive even to experts, as demonstrated by the profound upward correction of the deficit just announced by Istat. But everyone since yesterday should assimilate at least one rather simple basic idea: there are no free lunches; and, sooner or later, the bill arrives. To the entire community.

He did yesterday, but had been on his way for some time. If two weeks ago a government decree hadn’t interrupted the mechanisms that made building tax credits usable as if they were a parallel currency, the state accounts would have found themselves subject to increasing pressure. At the end of 2023, Italy would have found itself with a burden of another 40 billion euros in deficit more – compared to expectations – and there would have been no more room for anything else: neither new subsidies on bills (if needed), nor new investments in industrial policy or for the energy transition, nor the reconstruction of a labor welfare system that take charge of those who will lose their basic income.

At that point Italy would have sacrificed at least 150 billion euros of debt public resources in the name of the priority of private construction alone, to the detriment of everything else. As if this were really nothing but a Republic founded on bricks, where the other economic values ​​- work, skills, innovation, productivity, the market, social protection – are only vassals to His Majesty the House.

But having interrupted the mechanism of transferability of building credits limits the damage, it certainly does not magically restore order where chaos reigned before. It seems plausible that the 80 billion costs that emerge for the first time in the deficit are a substantial start, but not the full cost of the gear. Somewhere in the system exist another 40 billion euros of recently acquired tax creditsor non-transferable (building renovations, 60% eco-bonus), which sooner or later will also be discharged on the deficit and eventually also on the debt stock.

Because this is the other big lie, which someone continued to spread yesterday too: that building bonuses pay for themselves and that no more debt will result than the trajectory envisaged so far. If this were true, then we would have invented a self-sustaining economy by giving away public resources to private individuals for their own ends. Giuseppe Conte, whose last government invented the mechanism, deserves the Nobel Prize for Economics. The reality however is that a substantial share of those 120 billion in bonus costs will re-emerge in the coming years in the form of a debt surcharge, compared to the latest forecasts. Only from this year, in fact, tax credits become usable in the form of less taxes paid by banks, families, businesses for tens and tens of billions. It is enough to see that the requirement for February this year has reached almost 15 billion, against the four in 2022, to understand the risks. So the decline in debt in the coming years is likely to be slower than announced. And the very dimensions of the phenomenon will limit the extent of the concessions that the government can make to the categories that ask to be protected.