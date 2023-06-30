The Call for Audits: Examining Accreditation Gaps in Family Medicine

Title: President of the National Commission of Family Medicine Urges Audits to Address Coverage Shortfalls

In a recent statement, Ana Arbáizar, the president of the National Commission of Family Medicine and head of studies of the Multiprofessional Teaching Unit of the Valencian Community, has called for thorough audits to investigate why 100% of the 2,525 accredited places in the field are not currently covered. Arbáizar emphasized the need for these audits to assess the reasons behind the shortfall in coverage and determine if additional accreditations can be granted to meet the growing demand.

The president’s call comes amid concerns surrounding the lack of covered places in the field of Family and Community Medicine, which plays a crucial role in providing primary healthcare services to communities. The shortage of healthcare professionals in this field has raised concerns about accessibility and quality of care for patients.

Arbáizar, known for her dedication to promoting Family Medicine and addressing healthcare challenges, sees the audits as a necessary step in understanding the root causes behind the lack of coverage. These audits will shed light on the factors contributing to the unavailability of accredited places and facilitate informed decision-making regarding the accreditation process.

The president directs her appeal to relevant authorities and stakeholders, highlighting the need to prioritize the audits and the subsequent implementation of measures to address the coverage shortfall. By identifying the specific barriers and issues that deter healthcare professionals from taking up accredited positions, Arbáizar aims to pave the way for improved accessibility to Family and Community Medicine services.

The ultimate goal is to bridge the gap in coverage and ensure that all accredited places are filled to meet the growing demand for primary healthcare. The audits will serve as a diagnostic tool and provide valuable insights that can be used to devise effective strategies to encourage more healthcare professionals to pursue careers in Family Medicine.

As the president of the CN of Family Medicine and a prominent figure in the field, Arbáizar’s call for audits has gained significant attention and support. It is anticipated that the audits will not only address the current coverage issues but also lay the foundation for long-term improvements in the field of Family and Community Medicine.

