Home Health the call of the Ministry of Health is triggered
Health

the call of the Ministry of Health is triggered

by admin
the call of the Ministry of Health is triggered
MeteoWeb

The Ministry of Health reported on its own websitein the section dedicated to alerts on dangerous or unsuitable products for sale, the precautionary and voluntary recall by the biscuit manufacturer Rasily Supari e Tulsibranded Shalimare Jumbo Pack Sweet SupariBombay-branded. In sweets it was “detected the presence of traces of betel nut in some samples from batches of these products”.

The betel nut is the fruit of the betel palm, banned in Europe due to the potential harmful effects of the latter on the human body. As stated in the recall models, the betel nut is potentially carcinogenic and, therefore, unfit for consumption. In all three cases, the name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is Fresh Tropical srl by Jawad, the headquarters of the manufacturing plant is in Pakistan. In the first two cases, the name of the producer and the identification mark is Shalimar, while in the third case it is Ansa Food Products.

As a precaution, John D’Agata president of the “Rights Window”, advises customers who have purchased the biscuits subject to the recall not to consume them. You can return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

See also  Food withdrawal, watch out for this cheese: full of bacteria

You may also like

hot days. Allegri al Picco will play like...

Superbonus: decree in the Gazette, part of the...

Microsoft’s AI Wants to ‘Build Deadly Virus and...

discovered the cause of fatigue

Atp Rotterdam, Sinner beats Wawrinka: he’s in the...

Sassuolo-Naples, the report cards: Kvara-Osimhen, pair of 7.5....

Diet affects brain health. “Fruits, vegetables and fermented...

High blood pressure, the best natural drinks to...

Serie A: Sassuolo-Napoli 0-2 LIVE – ANSA Agency

When is it better not to eat red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy