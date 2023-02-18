MeteoWeb

The Ministry of Health reported on its own websitein the section dedicated to alerts on dangerous or unsuitable products for sale, the precautionary and voluntary recall by the biscuit manufacturer Rasily Supari e Tulsibranded Shalimare Jumbo Pack Sweet SupariBombay-branded. In sweets it was “detected the presence of traces of betel nut in some samples from batches of these products”.

The betel nut is the fruit of the betel palm, banned in Europe due to the potential harmful effects of the latter on the human body. As stated in the recall models, the betel nut is potentially carcinogenic and, therefore, unfit for consumption. In all three cases, the name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is Fresh Tropical srl by Jawad, the headquarters of the manufacturing plant is in Pakistan. In the first two cases, the name of the producer and the identification mark is Shalimar, while in the third case it is Ansa Food Products.

As a precaution, John D’Agata president of the “Rights Window”, advises customers who have purchased the biscuits subject to the recall not to consume them. You can return them to the point of purchase for a refund.